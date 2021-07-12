Three years after the suicide of Anthony Bourdain, a documentary tries to make sense of it all

Anthony Bourdain may have been best known for his adventuresome travels in search of noteworthy foods from far-flung cultures, as documented in both "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations." But Bourdain was so much more than just a beloved and highly charismatic travel and culinary TV host. For example, Bourdain was also an accomplished writer, with several graphic novels to his name (via DC Comics), at least one of which —"Hungry Ghosts" — is under development by Sony Pictures Animation, according to Eater. And when Bourdain died by suicide in 2018, he left behind not only his millions of grieving fans but also a daughter, Ariane Bourdain, who was just 11 at the time, according to Bravo.