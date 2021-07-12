Cancel
MLB

Red Sox select Florida outfielder Jud Fabian in second round

By Jaron May
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox continue to find steals in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. After snagging the consensus top pick, shortstop Marcelo Mayer, with the fourth overall pick in the first round, Boston selected Florida Gators outfielder Jud Fabian with the 40th overall pick. The 20-year-old Fabian is listed at...

