WALDPORT — The repair of a bridge at milepost 35 of Oregon Highway 34 that would have closed the highway for two days this month has been delayed until after Labor Day. The Oregon Department of Transportation has hired a contractor to replace the wooden deck of the bridge over Maltby Creek. The work has been rescheduled from July 23-26 to Sept. 11-12 after materials did not arrive on schedule, ODOT said in a news release.