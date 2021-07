The followers of a woman they believe to be the execution-happy secret Queen of Canada have donated over $50,000 to her campaign for wildfire victims. Romana Didulo, the woman at the centre of a QAnon-adjacent conspiracy that revolves around her being secretly put in control of Canada by Donald Trump, has raised $54,040 of her $25,000,000 goal. The campaign only lists Didulo and does not indicate where exactly the money would be going.