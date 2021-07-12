O’Neill: Cooperating at the farmers’ market (column)

“Uncertainty” seemed to be the theme of 2020 for all, and it was no different for the wine industry. Unfortunately, this uncertainty continues this year for wine grape growers as they gear up for harvest amidst another threatening wildfire season. With severe drought plaguing the American West, it’s not a question of if, but when more wildfires will occur and whether they will compromise the integrity of the wine grape crop with smoke tainting compounds. Many growers fear the possibility of rejections at the winery should their crop be impacted by wildfire events. To mitigate some of this uncertainty, watch this brief interview with Jeff Bitter, President of Allied Grape Growers, as he shares some key insights on some of the conversations growers really need to have with their wineries upfront this year to prepare for potential smoke taint concerns. Also, read a detailed report on the topic in the August issue of American Vineyard Magazine.