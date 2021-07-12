Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Wolf, PSU athletes talk NIL legislation

Daily Item
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tom Wolf joined Penn State University (PSU) athletes, university leadership and lawmakers at Beaver Stadium to celebrate the passing of Act 26 of 2021 allowing Pennsylvania collegiate athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#Nil#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Morgantown, WVWVNT-TV

WVU Athletics partners with VEEPIO to facilitate NIL

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has partnered with VEEPIO Holdings, LLC to provide digital agency services to create, facilitate and oversee NIL sponsorship opportunities for its more than 450 student-athletes. By teaming with VEEPIO, the athletics department gives Mountaineer student-athletes a partner to work...
Greeley, COThe Tribune

UNC athletes, administration to benefit from new NIL platform partnership

The Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday a multiyear partnership with a platform to help universities navigate the NCAA’s name, image and likeness rule change and earning potential. All universities, including Northern Colorado, will have access to INFLCR Verified (pronounced Influencer Verified), a software platform that merges a marketplace of apps...
College Sports247Sports

PODCAST: Penn State continues class expansion; big decision ahead

Penn State recently secured commitments on four consecutive days, punctuating that span with the Saturday addition of Louisiana defensive back Jordan Allen. We covered the first three of those pickups during our last episode of the Lions247 Podcast, and now we're back to carry that conversation forward. Allen lands in...
College Sportsspectrumnews1.com

Name, image and likeness legislation to give college athletes 'piece of the pie'

Mike Kallmeyer sits down with Molly Martinez, Spectrum News Statehouse Reporter, to discuss the budget and name, image and likeness legislation. "This is an issue that has really taken a spotlight for the past month. [State Senator] Niraj Antani came out with this legislation saying we need this to keep our state competitive,” said Martinez. “As you know, in Ohio, football isn't just a point of pride, it's a huge source of revenue for the state and specifically the colleges and universities within the state. These college athletes are tremendously talented and they bring in so much money to the state and it's been an argument for a long time, 'why aren't they getting a piece of the pie?' This is a lateral step to do that."
College SportsTopeka Capital-Journal

Washburn adopts NIL policy for student-athletes

Like many of their collegiate counterparts, Washburn athletes will be able to earn compensation for the name, image and likeness. The university announced that starting last Friday, it had approved guidance that will allow its student-athletes to earn compensation and remain eligible. The policy outlines regulations the student-athletes must follow.
Washington State247Sports

ICYMI: Washington Announces NIL Program For Student Athletes

With the "Name, Image, Likeness" movement in full force and still needing a vote by the NCAA, schools are having to come up with their own programs to promote athletes while also remaining within the rules. Up until today, the Husky athletic department has been relatively quiet on the subject, but on Wednesday, they announced their program for student-athletes as "Boundless Futures" which they termed as "a comprehensive personal, professional and leadership development program for student-athletes at the University of Washington, (that) will soon encompass programming designed to help student-athletes seize opportunities created by upcoming Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) legislation."
NFLmagnoliareporter.com

College athletes licking their chops at prospect of earning NIL money

You may not have heard of Wright’s Barbecue or Dalton Wagner, but both will be working to change that – without the threat of being penalized – thanks to the NCAA’s new “name, image and likeness” rules, or NIL. Wagner along with other Arkansas Razorbacks’ offensive linemen are now being...
Chapel Hill, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

UNC athletes get NIL management

Student-athletes at UNC-Chapel Hill will soon make money from marketing of their names, images and likenesses as a sports mangement company has been brought on board. Tim Boyum talks with Wesley Haynes, president of The Brandr Group, and the Hon. Bob Orr, former N.C. Supreme Court justice and student-athlete advocate.
NFLsportswar.com

PSU or Pitt might disagree.

Just create 8 divisions or so by geography. Top 2 from each go to the -- walkthecorner 07/28/2021 3:32PM. The big dogs would laugh at that suggestion. They want their money. ** -- Blah 07/28/2021 4:10PM. That money may not be so readily available in the future. Someone in the...
Dubois, PACourier-Express

PSU DuBois building renovation to benefit athletes, wellness gets approval

DuBOIS - At the July 15 meeting of the Penn State Board of Trustees, final approval was granted for the renovation and addition to the Physical Fitness, Athletics, and Wellness (PAW) Center at Penn State DuBois. This $17.3 million project will transform the current Multipurpose Building into a state-of-the-art facility with a focus on athletics, health and recreation, according to a press release from PSU DuBois.
Collegesabc23.com

PSU Tuition Increase

For the first time in three years in-state undergraduate students will see a tuition increase at Penn State for the upcoming school year. The university trustees approved a 2.5 percent tuition increase this afternoon. For in-state freshmen and sophomores at University Park it’s an increase of about 450 dollars bringing...
College Sportscbs19news

NIL rules to change the landscape of college athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- The college sports landscape changed forever on July 1 with the NCAA approving guidelines for student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. As the college football season approaches, NIL was a big topic at conference media days including at the ACC Football Media...
Sportsphillylacrosse.com

All-American Dirks (Episcopal Academy) transfers from Penn State to UNC

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 7/29/21 – Staff Report. All-American sophomore midfielder and draw specialist Olivia Dirks (Episcopal Academy) has transferred to North Carolina from Penn State, according to her Instagram page. Dirks was a First Team IWLCA All-American this year – her first full year of college lacrosse due to the pandemic.
EducationThe Daily Collegian

Penn State Class of 2020 invited to commencement celebration weekend this spring

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State and the Penn State Alumni Association are pleased to announce that the Class of 2020 Commencement Celebration Weekend will take place April 29 to May 1, 2022. All members of the Class of 2020 — including undergraduates and Graduate School graduates from University Park, Commonwealth Campuses and World Campus — are invited to attend this special celebration at University Park with their families and friends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy