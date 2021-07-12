Wolf, PSU athletes talk NIL legislation

Mike Kallmeyer sits down with Molly Martinez, Spectrum News Statehouse Reporter, to discuss the budget and name, image and likeness legislation. "This is an issue that has really taken a spotlight for the past month. [State Senator] Niraj Antani came out with this legislation saying we need this to keep our state competitive,” said Martinez. “As you know, in Ohio, football isn't just a point of pride, it's a huge source of revenue for the state and specifically the colleges and universities within the state. These college athletes are tremendously talented and they bring in so much money to the state and it's been an argument for a long time, 'why aren't they getting a piece of the pie?' This is a lateral step to do that."