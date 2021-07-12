Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County liquor board votes to allow bars and restaurants to serve two alcoholic drinks to-go per meal

By Cameron Goodnight, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 18 days ago

The Baltimore County liquor board voted to resume to-go liquor privileges for bars, restaurants and taverns with restrictions of two drinks per meal after a Monday hearing, effective immediately.

The policy was approved for at least two years, allowing cocktails for carryout or delivery.

“As we continue our recovery, we must do all we can to help our small businesses innovate and diversify their operations,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in a statement. “This is another common sense step to support the continued recovery of this hard-hit industry, and we applaud today’s decision.”

On-the-go cocktails had been legal for more than a year after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan extended to-go privileges to the state’s bars and restaurants at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But when Hogan lifted Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency as of July 1, that ended several pandemic-related orders, including provisions allowing Maryland restaurants and bars to sell to-go-drinks.

Legislation passed earlier this year by the Maryland General Assembly allowed the state’s 23 counties and Baltimore City to continue the to-go option, but local liquor boards have the ultimate authority. Several jurisdictions, including Baltimore County, opted to pause to-go cocktails at the beginning of the month.

Carryout drinks became a popular commodity during the health crisis, providing struggling businesses with a consistent stream of revenue. Many restaurant owners argued to make the option permanent beyond the pandemic.

In February, State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Baltimore County Democrat, said making the to-go cocktail rules permanent “could be very helpful” for our restaurant industry right now that’s “really suffering.”

Carroll and Harford counties also paused to-go drinks July 1 but have liquor board hearings scheduled to discuss continuing the practice. Carroll County’s liquor board plans to discuss carryout cocktails Wednesday; Harford’s liquor board will meet July 28.

Howard County’s liquor board said it would continue allowing carryout drinks through at least Aug. 15 — the grace period at the end of the state executive. It also has a public meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Baltimore City’s Board of Liquor License Commissioners plans to revisit rules for all licenses in the fall, including rules on to-go drinks.

Baltimore Sun Media editors S. Wayne Carter Jr. and Erin Hardy contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Food & Drinks
Baltimore County, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Drinks#Restaurants#Liquor License#Food Drink#State#Democrat#Baltimore Sun Media#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Pikesville office building shuttered due to structural concerns had a history of cosmetic complaints, was slated for redesign

For years, Baltimore County residents had complained about the appearance of the aging Pikesville Plaza office building that was shuttered recently due to structural concerns. Sometimes, they spotted trash and tall weeds on the property. Several times, residents reported that chunks of the building’s facade appeared to be detaching and falling to the ground. Baltimore County closed the ...
Arkansas StateOzarks First.com

Arkansas allows restaurants to deliver alcohol along with food delivery services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Arkansas state legislature has adopted two new acts that will allow restaurants to include alcoholic beverages in their delivery services. Liam Horncastle, the owner of the Old Gas Station Bar and Grill, says that alcohol sales make up about a quarter of his restaurant’s sales, and he expects that number to go up with the new changes.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

How are Baltimore area home prices and sales trending? Take a look by ZIP code or county. [GRAPHICS]

How are home prices and sales trending in your part of the Baltimore area? Whether you’re thinking about buying or selling or just curious about what the market looks like where you live or where you might like to, you can drill down by ZIP code or county in the charts below. Jump to data: Price by ZIP | Sales by ZIP | Baltimore metro area | Anne Arundel | Baltimore City | Baltimore County | ...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Alley houses, now an ‘endangered species,’ were once the core of working-class Baltimore

The tradition of alley houses in Baltimore predates the city itself. Estimates now are that only a few hundred remain standing, threatening the preservation of Baltimore’s history, according to Johns Hopkins, executive director of Baltimore Heritage Inc. and a relative of the 19th-century entrepreneur who founded the university and hospital of the same name. The small two-story homes, ...
Ocean City, MDOcean City Today

Illegal and unsafe to drink alcohol on Ocean City beach

(July 30, 2021) The beach may seem like a great place to relax and enjoy alcoholic beverages; however, it is both illegal and unsafe to do so. Given the combination of heat, the dehydrating and disorienting effects of alcohol, and impaired judgment, you can understand why Ocean City does not allow alcohol on its beach.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Experts say Maryland requirements for teaching history are ‘balanced.’ But parents are challenging what they call ‘critical race theory.’

Maryland’s standards for teaching U.S. history and civics are considered by experts to be balanced and of high quality, but some Baltimore-area school districts are being pulled into the polarized national debate over how the country’s racial history is taught. In Carroll County, the school board recently voted to say it wants a “politically neutral” curriculum, while Harford County’s school ...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County appeals board overturns approval of Red Maple Place affordable housing project in East Towson

Baltimore County’s Board of Appeals voted against a controversial affordable housing development in East Towson, the county confirmed Wednesday, and the developer says they will appeal the decision in Circuit Court. The vote reverses a ruling by a county administrative law judge in March approving the project, a 56-unit building planned on a plot of undeveloped land along East Joppa Road east ...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore-area governments aren’t planning to adjust mask rules just yet in the wake of new CDC guidance

Jurisdictions in the Baltimore area aren’t yet planning to modify masking rules in response to fresh guidance released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors under certain circumstances. The announcement represented a reversal for the federal agency, which previously stated that those at least two weeks ...
Denton, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Caroline County’s only circuit judge not hearing cases amid investigation

DENTON — Caroline County’s only circuit court judge — who was previously this rural Eastern Shore community’s top prosecutor for more than a decade — is on leave this week amid an investigation, though officials are saying little. Jonathan G. Newell, who’s been on the bench since 2016 and served as the county’s top prosecutor for 13 years before that is not at the courthouse, and officials ...
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

COVID-19 in Maryland: interactive map, case data, helpful links

|| Vaccine Info | Where to get tested | Timeline ||. : Nursing home cases | School outbreaks | Contact tracing data. CASES, (DEATHS) & PROBABLE DEATHS* BY RACE AND ETHNICITY:. Mobile users tap here to see the interactive map. HELPFUL LINKS. COVID-19 DATA: Johns Hopkins | Maryland Department of...
Multnomah County, OREater

Multnomah County Is Now Asking People to Wear Masks in Restaurants and Bars — Vaccinated or Not

Although the state has lifted most of its COVID-19 safety mandates, Multnomah County is asking its citizens to wear masks indoors once again. In a statement released today, July 26, Multnomah County health officials made new recommendations when it comes to masks, requesting everyone five years and older don face coverings while in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status; the county would prefer everyone two years and older wear masks, if those two-to-four-year-olds can tolerate a face covering. This advisory is meant to be a protective measure, to not only prevent more restrictions on businesses, but more importantly, to evade unnecessary illness and death. “We have an opportunity to make a difference in our county’s case rates right now. But if we don’t act, we can expect an exponential rise in cases, especially in pockets with low vaccinations. This could lead to preventable hospitalizations and even death,” Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey said in a statement. “Masking is a step we can all take right now to keep businesses open and move ahead with our plans for the school year. This is the thing that will make a difference.”
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control board awards $510,000 in grants

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County ABC Board announcing that $510,000 in grants were awarded for Fiscal Year 2021-22. The board says they looked to broaden the scope of giving to reach more nonprofits doing innovative and meaningful work in the community around substance abuse education, prevention, treatment or research by developing our own grant program.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Partner bars in Five Points allowed to keep liquor license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two bars in the Five Points area will be allowed to keep their liquor licenses, but only if they meet certain conditions. A final order issued by the Administrative Law Court states that the Department of Revenue has the go-ahead to issue licenses to Breakers and Breakers Live once certain issues are resolved.
Virginia Statechathamstartribune.com

Gretna restaurants respond to Virginia's extended to-go liquor law

GRETNA, Va. — On July 1, Virginia chose to extend its portable alcohol laws, allowing restaurants across the state to continue serving to-go drinks to their customers. This law was put into place in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the lockdowns that came with it. The success of...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County’s Milton Inn reopens as part of the Foreman Wolf restaurant group

The Milton Inn, the historic Baltimore County restaurant acquired by the Foreman Wolf restaurant group last year, officially opened July 21. It will be Foreman Wolf’s first restaurant in Baltimore County. As The Baltimore Sun previously reported, the restaurant was shut down in 2020, under the 23-year-long ownership of chef Brian Boston due to financial challenges brought on by the pandemic. ...
DrinksThe State

Two Five Points bars can get alcohol licenses, judge rules

A pair of associated Five Points bars can get their licenses to sell alcohol, but will have to stick to a number of guidelines, including rules related to ID checks and the pricing of drinks. Judge H.W. Funderburk Jr. issued an order on Tuesday that makes way for Breakers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy