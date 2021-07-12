Amazon’s radar sensors could help Alexa monitor your sleep patterns

Not many people enjoy vacuuming. It’s a necessary evil if you want your home to look clean and tidy but it needs to be done so frequently that you’ll soon find you resent it. That’s why a robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba e5 is the ultimate gadget for you to buy for your home. Simple to use yet highly effective, it means you can cut back on time spent vacuuming while still enjoying a pleasant and clean living space. Right now, you can buy one at Best Buy for just $300, saving you $50 on the usual price. This is a great time to see why robot vacuums are so useful and we’re here to explain it all.