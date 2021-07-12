Amazon’s radar sensors could help Alexa monitor your sleep patterns

Lift stubborn dirt and other messes off the floor with the iRobot Roomba i3 powerful robot vacuum. It boasts a 3-stage cleaning system with powerful suction and dual multisurface rubber brushes that take in dirt, debris, and pet hair. Also, an edge-sweeping brush reaches into corners. What’s more, the updated iRobot Home app lets you set your own schedules and provides seasonal cleaning recommendations. Moreover, this smart vacuum learns your cleaning habits and suggests routines. Furthermore, the rubber brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair, making this smart home gadget ideal for pet owners. Additionally, the Roomba i3 responds to voice commands, senses where it can and can’t go, and detects dirt. Finally, when the battery runs low, this robot automatically returns to its charging station. Then, it picks up where it left off.
