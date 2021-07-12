Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon’s radar sensors could help Alexa monitor your sleep patterns

By Ian Carlos Campbell
The Verge
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is interested in using radar sensors to enable sleep tracking and gestures on its smart devices, according to new permissions granted by the Federal Communications Commission (via Bloomberg). The implementation might be similar to how Google uses its Soli sensor in the second-generation Nest Hub. Amazon’s initial request to...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Hygiene#Radar#Bloomberg#Fcc#Slashgear#Movement Health#Echo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsAOL Corp

Amazon shoppers say these $7 earbuds are 'better than AirPods' — now 65 percent off with this hidden coupon!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Finding a stellar pair of wireless earbuds — ones that rival AirPods, say — for less than $10 seems like a dream. Well, consider this a wakeup call, because these top-rated Wshdz S11 Wireless Earbuds are on sale for just $7 with promo code 65TZZIG6 at checkout, down from $20 at Amazon. You'll save a ginormous 65 percent...you know, if you grab them before someone else does.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
Electronicskomando.com

The best TV trick you’re probably not using (but should be)

Think about all the devices you use daily. Your phone, tablet, TV, gaming console, streaming boxes, thermostat, smart speaker, etc. Depending on the model, they can communicate with each other, opening up new features and increasing usefulness. A smart home setup can automate your entertainment system, security, lighting and more....
ElectronicsDigital Trends

How this Roomba robot vacuum deal will save you time and money

Not many people enjoy vacuuming. It’s a necessary evil if you want your home to look clean and tidy but it needs to be done so frequently that you’ll soon find you resent it. That’s why a robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba e5 is the ultimate gadget for you to buy for your home. Simple to use yet highly effective, it means you can cut back on time spent vacuuming while still enjoying a pleasant and clean living space. Right now, you can buy one at Best Buy for just $300, saving you $50 on the usual price. This is a great time to see why robot vacuums are so useful and we’re here to explain it all.
BusinessThe Verge

Amazon’s older Kindles will start to lose their internet access in December

Amazon’s Kindle e-readers with built-in 3G will begin to lose the ability to connect to the internet on their own in the US in December, according to an email sent to customers on Wednesday. The change is due to mobile carriers transitioning from older 2G and 3G networking technology to newer 4G and 5G networks. For older Kindles without Wi-Fi, this change could mean not connecting to the internet at all.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

LG TONE Free FP series earbuds feature a shorter earbud stem for a more secure fit

Choose a pair of earbuds that match your active lifestyle with the new 2021 LG TONE Free FP series earbuds. These buds’ ergonomic design features an earbud stem that’s 4.4 mm shorter than previous models for a better fit. Available in 3 models—FP9, FP8, and FP5—all the earbuds in this series have active noise cancelation and IPX4 water resistance. Meanwhile, the FP9 and FP8 also come with hygiene-boosting UVnano charging cases to keep germs at bay. Additionally, Meridian Audio brings you Headphone Spatial Processing for the sensation of sound coming from all directions. Moreover, each earbud has 3 microphones that provide clear speech and reduce ambient noise during calls. Even cooler, the Whispering mode gives you additional call privacy in environments like a subway or library. Finally, the LG TONE Free FP series earbuds are super compatible and easily pair with a range of devices.
ElectronicsCNET

Alexa, Alexa, Alexa: What to do with all your extra Amazon Echos

I bet you've got an unused Echo Dot stuffed somewhere in your house. I had two -- both white third-gen models that I'd since replaced with the better-sounding fourth-gen "orbs." But those old hockey pucks still slapped, especially when paired with my black Echo Show 8, so I dug them out and found homes for the both of them.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

iRobot Roomba i3 powerful robot vacuum uses state-of-the-art tracking sensors to navigate

Lift stubborn dirt and other messes off the floor with the iRobot Roomba i3 powerful robot vacuum. It boasts a 3-stage cleaning system with powerful suction and dual multisurface rubber brushes that take in dirt, debris, and pet hair. Also, an edge-sweeping brush reaches into corners. What’s more, the updated iRobot Home app lets you set your own schedules and provides seasonal cleaning recommendations. Moreover, this smart vacuum learns your cleaning habits and suggests routines. Furthermore, the rubber brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair, making this smart home gadget ideal for pet owners. Additionally, the Roomba i3 responds to voice commands, senses where it can and can’t go, and detects dirt. Finally, when the battery runs low, this robot automatically returns to its charging station. Then, it picks up where it left off.
EngineeringThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Sensors Feature Automated Monitoring Of Coil Diameters

The new optoNCDT ILR2250-100 laser distance sensors from Micro-Epsilon continuously detect the coil diameter. Able to detect the coil diameter with highest precision. Products can be used in the processing industry. Original Press Release:. Automated Monitoring of a Coil Diameter. In order to precisely determine the changeover time of coils,...
Internetmakeuseof.com

Report: Amazon Considered Letting Alexa Track Your Children

Privacy advocates aren't so hot about having an internet-connected microphone sitting in their home, but there's a good chance it would have been a lot worse. Information has surfaced that suggests that Amazon wanted to add child tracking functionality to Alexa. Amazon Alexa: Almost a Helicopter Parent. This information came...
Businessprotocol.com

Alexa is huge. Amazon’s still trying to find all the things it’s good for.

There was a period of time during Amazon's development of Alexa and the Echo that Paul Bernard didn't see it going anywhere. "I'd been part of the beta team that experimented with it," he said, "and quite frankly, very early on, I was like, 'this isn't going to work.'" But Bernard, who was at the time a relatively new corporate development executive at the company, was quickly proven wrong. Amazon launched the Echo in 2014, it didn't do much and didn't do it all very well, but people loved it anyway.
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Create a Task Checklist with Amazon Alexa

When you’re heading out the door for the office, school, or a trip, do you like that one last check to make sure you have everything? With the Task Tracker blueprint, just ask Alexa to run through your list. You don’t have to be a programmer or install a third-party...
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Amazon Brings Shaq Into Your Home With Alexa

Amazon has added two new celebrity personalities to its Alexa voice assistant in the disembodied form of Shaquille O’Neal and Melissa McCarthy. They join Samuel L. Jackson as downloadable voice options for the device, with each bringing their own unique repertoire. There’s certainly demand as Jackson’s voice became the bestselling digital item on Amazon on the day it went on sale in 2019.
RetailPhandroid

Amazon could be considering a wearable to help you keep track of your kids

Back in the day, if you ran off when your parents weren’t looking, they might have a hard time trying to find you. These days, thanks to technology (or no thanks), tracking someone down isn’t that hard. Since we all have our phones on us almost all the time, these are essentially GPS tracking devices in our pockets.
MusicThe Next Web

Alexa? Alexa! Alexa?! What happens when your virtual assistant dies?

Virtual assistants are a lagniappe technology. Almost nobody actually needs them, but when they work properly they bring a little something extra to your life. Even though they’re heavily flawed and a clear-and-present danger to our privacy, it’s still super nice to be able to yell “Hey Google, play some Skynyrd!” while I’m doing the dishes and, lo and behold, it’s Freebird time.
TechnologyGovernment Technology

Privacy Concerns Abound With Amazon's Sleep-Tracking Tech

(TNS) — At first glance, it's one of those things that appears relatively benign: Amazon received federal approval the other day to develop a device for tracking your sleep patterns. When you look closer, though, questions arise. Will the device's radar sensors become an even more intrusive threat to our...
EntertainmentEngadget

Amazon's Alexa voice options now include Shaq and Melissa McCarthy

Those who find Alexa's default voice too cold can have the digital assistant mimic celebs. Though, in the past, the only A-list impression the AI could do was everyone's fave badass Samuel L. Jackson. Turns out, people liked the idea of ordering a weather report from a superstar, because Amazon is adding two more famous voices to Alexa's toolkit. The new options include four-time NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal and Oscar-nominated actor Melissa McCarthy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy