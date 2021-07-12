Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Elyoya: ‘I agree with Inspired. Playing jungle in solo queue is quite frustrating because the game is not fair’

By Cristian Lupasco
dotesports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRogue jungler Inspired shared in an interview with Hotspawn last week that he believes practicing League of Legends solo queue on the European server is inefficient since it teaches bad habits. Unlike competitive play where junglers can easily farm and create controlled opportunities to gank, in solo queue, he feels that he needs to constantly gank lanes since he keeps getting pinged by everyone to assist them. As a result, the 19-year-old jungler spends his time watching VODs of the LPL and LCK instead to learn from the best players in the world.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Game Mechanics#The Jungle#Queue#League Of Legends#European#Lpl#Lck#Dot Esports#Valorant
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

League of Legends cosplayer dashes into battle as charming Spirit Blossom Ahri

NaomiPeachu’s passion for League of Legends motivated her to cosplay her favorite champion and skin combination, Spirit Blossom Ahri, and it turned out to be an incredibly charming piece. League of Legends cosplayers love transforming into their favorite champions. However, ones that have Spirit Blossom skins, which typically have a...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

The Legacy Of Zelda: Seven Games Inspired By Zelda You Can Play Right Now

Assuming the mantle of War, an edgelord horseman of the apocalypse who has been accused of prematurely kickstarting the end of the world, you’re on a quest through a ruined Earth seeking delicious vengeance against his accusers. Darksiders was a bit of a surprise Zelda-like when it was released in 2010. War’s journey takes him through puzzle-laden dungeons, where he finds new items and tools to progress, such as the Hookshot equivalent Abyssal Chain and a sweet portal artifact. Combat is more combo-heavy than you’d find in Zelda, but if you’ve ever wanted a mix of Ocarina of Time and Devil May Cry, Darksiders is worth playing. Darksiders: Warmastered Edition is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Interview: Scavengers CEO Josh Holmes Talks New Players, New Horde Mode, New Battle Pass, And Solo Queues

Scavengers has been in early access for a few months now, but the game itself has had a few challenges along the way. From a lackluster new player experience to a pretty limited researching tool, the survival battle royale has used player feedback to make some major changes to the game in those few months, but where will the next round of changes focus if this game is going to survive in a crowded genre? I had the opportunity to chat with CEO and Cofounder of Midwinter Entertainment Josh Holmes to find out.
rockpapershotgun.com

The Steam Deck will let me lie down to play PC games, therefore I love it

The Steam Deck is already the best thing for PC gaming since sliced bread - sliced bread, of course, being the foodstuff that we must slot into our PC tower to feed the little gremlins inside it. Remember before sliced bread, when we had to let the gremlins out for a bowl of kibble? You couldn't use your PC for a whole day sometimes!
sportswar.com

If “I want to play in, like, an open, fast-paced style because the NBA is

Fast paced” is accurate, then it is definitely concerning. Why would we make Traudt our #1 target if he is averse to playing in a system such as ours? That makes no sense! Let's hope that comment doesn't reflect his real requirements or otherwise, we are wasting our time. I have to think CTB knows what he is doing!
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

League of Legends Wild Rift: New Event Skins (1 WR Exclusive)

Some new skins are coming to Wild Rift including an exclusive one just for mobile. The Sentinels of Light event makes its way to League of Legends: Wild Rift with seven new skins. Mobile fans should be excited, not only do you get to participate in all of the event fun but you can also look forward to a brand new exclusive skin just for you guys. It wouldn’t be right if everyone got a little something except for the mobile gamers.
Video GamesNME

Why the hell did I pre-order a Steam Deck if I never play mobile games?

Like every other bastard in the free world – well, that’s how it felt to me at the time – I ordered a Steam Deck last week. The simplicity of that statement belies the actual torture of the process, by the way. I didn’t calmly hit a link, input my card details, complete my purchase, and bask in the glory of my accomplishment as much as I sat sweating over two different laptops for two and a half hours, lurching between them like a drunken ping-pong ball and obsessively spamming “Continue”, silently dying inside every time the “Working” prompt came up because let me tell you, my friend – nothing was fucking “working” that night.
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.13.0 compensates every player with a Prime Glory, adds Saltwater Scourge mode and accessibility mode

Legends of Runeterra’s Patch 2.13.0 is going live tomorrow, July 28. Since this is just the second week after the Sentinels of Light/Viego and Akshan champion expansion began, in addition to another seasonal tournament happening soon, there are no balance changes to cards in this update. Despite this, LoR is adding a massive expanded version of its Lab of Legends mode, The Saltwater Scourge.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

League of Legends: Patch 11.16 Full Notes and Reaction

Our thoughts and reactions from the League of Legends patch 11.16 notes. Only a few days removed from the patch preview Riot Jag released the full notes for League of Legends patch 11.16. A lot of players aren’t too pleased with the changes slated to come in the next update, not only did Riot revert some of the changes they did earlier in season 11 but some of the buffs were borderline unneccessary. It’s unclear which direction Riot wants to take the meta but hopefully, this next patch doesn’t leave a bad taste in our mouths while we wait for 11.17.
Video GamesComicBook

League of Legends Update Buffs Akshan Again

Following a lukewarm performance after his League of Legends launch, the game’s newest champion, Akshan, has been buffed again. The changes follow the first mid-patch update for Akshan that came just days after his release. Riot Games said that the champion will be left alone for the rest of the Patch 11.15 cycle now that the latest update is live with Riot planning to reassess the state of Akshan afterwards.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot set to give game teams week-long break beginning on Aug. 2

It’s been a hectic year so far for Riot Games and its various developer teams, with the company releasing and maintaining multiple titles that have become extremely popular over the course of 2021. Luckily for these hard-working individuals, they’ll be getting a week-long break to relax and take a step back from their computers starting on Monday, Aug. 2.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Pokémon Unite’s Gengar is a good lesson for new players

Look at the Pokémon Unite Twitter account’s request for feedback, or some choice gameplay clips on the game’s subreddit, and you’ll find loads of players grumpy about the overpowered state of Gengar, everyone’s favorite ghost Pokémon. In the same way that the Beatles have got a feeling and Moria has a cave troll, Pokémon Unite has a Gengar problem.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

CS:GO player nails Dust II play he had practiced in the same day

For competitors and hardcore casuals, there’s almost nothing more satisfying than to see your practice reflect in an official match. A casual CS:GO player spent an afternoon practicing a play on Dust II which consisted of smoking the Catwalk, so he didn’t get shot from Car when entering the A bombsite, then mollying Goose to make a potential enemy move. Later that day, the player was on a one-versus-three clutch situation on the CT side of Dust II, which he quickly transformed into a one-versus-two after killing one terrorist crossing from A long to A ramp.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

FalleN to in-game lead Liquid after CS:GO player break

The Brazilian AWPer will once again take over the calling duties from Stewie2K. Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo will be the new captain of Team Liquid’s CS:GO squad after the summer player break is over on Aug. 15, his teammate Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski confirmed during his latest stream. “Stewie was IGLing at...
gamepur.com

Can you play Tribes of Midgard solo?

Tribes of Midgard will have you running around attempting to gather up resources to protect your village’s Seed of Yggdrasil to ensure you’re ready for the next wave of monsters bent on attacking your village. The developers of the game, Norsfell Games, promote multiplayer sessions containing 10 players where they’re jumping into the game to work together, but are these numbers required? This guide will detail if you can play Tribes of Midgard solo or if it is purely a multiplayer experience.
Hobbieswegotthiscovered.com

Best 2 Player Board Games

Two-player board games (often referred to as duo games or couples games) are a booming genre at the moment. The two-player format allows developers to flex their creativity in new and exciting ways with original mechanics and unique themes. From in-depth strategy games to fast-paced party experiences, you are overwhelmed...
Premier Leaguedotesports.com

Evil Geniuses reveals new jersey featuring Wolves’ logo

Evil Geniuses has released its new jersey following the announcement of its partnership with Premier League soccer club Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier today, which will see Wolves’ owner Fosun Sports Group make a minority investment in the North American organization. The Wolves’ logo is featured on the right side of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy