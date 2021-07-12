Elyoya: ‘I agree with Inspired. Playing jungle in solo queue is quite frustrating because the game is not fair’

Like every other bastard in the free world – well, that’s how it felt to me at the time – I ordered a Steam Deck last week. The simplicity of that statement belies the actual torture of the process, by the way. I didn’t calmly hit a link, input my card details, complete my purchase, and bask in the glory of my accomplishment as much as I sat sweating over two different laptops for two and a half hours, lurching between them like a drunken ping-pong ball and obsessively spamming “Continue”, silently dying inside every time the “Working” prompt came up because let me tell you, my friend – nothing was fucking “working” that night.