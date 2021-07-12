Condo Management Meets Decentralized Governance

To earn a return, one must take risks. Even the theoretical “risk-free rate” – calculated by subtracting the current inflation rate from the yield of the Treasury bond matching the investment duration – carries risk. Those risks include counterparty risk (in the event of a U.S. government default), currency risk (in the case of foreign investments) or a miscalculation of inflation. In traditional markets, the yield one can potentially earn is typically commensurate with the risk taken – the greater the risk, the greater the potential return and potential loss. In digital assets, high yields are ubiquitous, but it’s not always clear what risks are actually taken to generate these yields.