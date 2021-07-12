Condo Management Meets Decentralized Governance
On June 24, 2021, the Champlain Towers South condo in Florida collapsed, exposing a catastrophic fault line in the way condos are managed. Once the dust had settled and engineering reports determined the material cause of the fatal disaster, news agencies like the New York Times began investigating how the building fell into such disrepair. It discovered a history of mismanagement, including condo board infighting, inexperienced management, deferred maintenance, lax and ineffective safety audits as well as inadequate savings for repairs. Since then, many other condos have been identified as being at risk.www.coindesk.com
