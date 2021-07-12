Cancel
C Adrian Del Castillo drafted by Diamondbacks in 2nd round

By Christopher Stock
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatcher Adrian Del Castillo was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Del Castillo was selected with the 67th overall pick. The approximate pick value is $976,700 for a signing bonus. Del Castillo hit .275 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 37...

