C Adrian Del Castillo drafted by Diamondbacks in 2nd round

In all honesty, I had to be pried away from the Olympics for this one. Given the choice of watching the world’s best athletes compete in a multitude of different sports or the Arizona Diamondbacks mull around in mediocrity... well... I’d say we’ve all had our fill of the latter this season. They took on the Texas Rangers who are almost just as bad this season. But that is not what you are here to read about, and I have a duty to fulfill. How would the D’backs perform without their lone All Star, Eduardo Escobar, who was traded just prior to the game? The only place they would find sympathy from the Texas Rangers today would be in the dictionary somewhere between $h!+ and syphilis as they also traded their All Star, Joey Gallo, a few moments later.