Tommy Mace drafted in second round by Cleveland Indians

By Thomas Goldkamp
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The second Florida baseball player has been taken in the 2021 MLB Draft. Pitcher Tommy Mace was drafted by the Cleveland Indians with the No. 69 overall pick in the draft, taken 29 picks after outfielder Jud Fabian became the first UF player selected in this year's draft.

