MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The community around Surfside came together Sunday for a concert to remember the Champlain Towers South collapse victims and their family members. “We are here because we love those people, we love the people that are suffering right now,” said Juanita Sepulveda. She was among the hundreds of people who came together for the concert. “We just want to bring some peace and maybe some little joy and maybe remembrance of what happened,” added Sabrina Alphonso, the Music Director and Conductor of the South Florida Symphony Orchestra. She said the Village of Bal Harbor and the symphony have been doing summer...