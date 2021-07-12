Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Everhart Museum to host ‘Light on Culture’ on July 17

By GoLackawanna
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0Ppo_0aucJPH300
Traditional artist Frank Littlebear of the Cree Nation will share music and dance with audiences at the Everhart Museum in Scranton on Saturday.

Traditional Native American music, dance will highlight event

The Everhart Museum will be hosting “Light on Culture: Free Admission Day”on Saturday, July 17. Entry to the Museum will be free all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with presentations and displays, all free to the public, being featured from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Inspired by the Museum’s current exhibition Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories, this event will examine American Indian history and celebrate Tribal Nation culture.

At 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., NEPA folk and traditional artist Frank Littlebear of the Cree Nation along with the Red Visions Native American Dance Team will deliver performances of traditional music and dance on the Museum’s front lawn. Performances are 30–45 minutes long, so guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. If there is rain, performances will be moved inside.

At 2 p.m., Associate Professor of History at Keystone College Kerry C. Roe, Ph.D., will guide guests on a walking lecture through the galleries as she presents “The Indian Education Reform Movement in Context” using her own research into American Indian boarding schools. Space is limited and pre-registration for the lecture will occur at the door.

In addition to presentations, there will be displays by Frank LittleBear and Gravity Line Forge on the Museum lawn from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. If there is rain, displays will be moved inside.

“Light on Culture: Free Admission Day” is supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts Folk and Traditional Arts Partnership.

Scheduled Programs:

1 p.m.–Performance by Red Visions Native American Dance Team

2 p.m.–Walking lecture “The Indian Education Reform Movement in Context” with Dr. Kerry Roe

2:30 p.m.–Performance by Red Visions Native American Dance Team

3:30 p.m.–Performance by Red Visions Native American Dance Team

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#American Music#The Arts#Native American#The Everhart Museum#Indian#Tribal Nation#Nepa#The Cree Nation#Keystone College#Gravity Line Forge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Lovell, MESun-Journal

Lovell library to host ‘A Day in the Life of an Art Museum’

LOVELL — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library plans to host a talk about what really goes on at an art museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at 227 Main St. Many believe that working in an art museum should be wonderful, because it is so peaceful, and one can look at art and think about it all the time. However, the truth is far from that, said Emily Sano, part-time resident of Lovell, according to a news release from the library.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Miller Art Museum Celebrates Scandinavian American Culture

The Miller Art Museum (millerartmuseum.org) is partnering with Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant to present Scandinavian American: Photography by National Geographic Explorer Erika Skogg. The exhibition will open July 24, 10 am, and an in-person opening reception – the first since the pandemic began – will be held 5-6:30 pm. The...
Bucks County, PAbuckscountyherald.com

Arts and Cultural Council of Bucks County hosts Sculpture Spotlight

The Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County has announced the start of its “Sculpture Spotlight” in collaboration with the Township Library of Lower Southampton. The work of A&C member, sculptor, illustrator, and gallerist Cathy Begg is on display in the atrium now through Jan. 6. She will lead a public program in the fall.
Museums977wmoi.com

Stoneware, History Museums to Co-Host “Great Pottery Showoff” in September

The Stoneware Museum of Monmouth and the Warren County History Museum will co-host a special weekend event, September 10-11, called “The Great Pottery Showoff: Celebrating Western Stoneware History.”. Carol Parrish, curator of the Stoneware Museum, is planning a reunion luncheon for former employees of both Western Stoneware and Maple City...
Savannah, GAsavannahbusinessjournal.com

July 16 - Deep Center Partners with Telfair Museums to Host Black Prisms

July 16, 2021 - Deep Center and Telfair Museums present: Black Prisms - Color Bending, an interactive spoken word and audio experience, in partnership with Telfair Museums' "Legacy of Slavery in Savannah Initiative.” The event will feature local youth artists exploring generational stories and shattering the shackles of the past using the power of light, movement, culture, and the voice.
Wabasha County, MNwinonapost.com

Reads Landing Museum hosts kids activities

Sporting a scally cap, Jackson Mann, of Tacoma, Wash., is looking dapper sitting in the 1916 Model T Ford at the Wabasha County Historical Society, Reads Landing School Museum. Jackson is one of many children who have visited the museum this season. Along with touring the museum, he also took part in the Coloring Contest. The Coloring Contest is divided into four age groups and is ongoing until Oct. 3, 2021. The winner of each age group will receive a family membership to Wabasha County Historical Society.
Scranton, PAdiscovernepa.com

Everhart Museum Adds to John Willard Raught Gallery

The Everhart Museum in Scranton recently acquired five paintings by John Willard Raught, a renowned Impressionist artist and Dunmore native. The museum unveiled the works during a press conference on July 27. Raught painted many NEPA landscapes during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His work captures NEPA’s past,...
Berlin, MDThe Dispatch

Berlin Museum Will Host Peach Festival Next Saturday

BERLIN – A popular Berlin tradition will return the first Saturday in August as the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum hosts its annual Peach Festival. After offering a scaled down event last year, organizers are welcoming the public to the museum lawn for this year’s festival on Sat. Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Theater & DanceWashington City Paper

City Lights: ¡Viva Cultura! LULAC Hosts a Celebration of Latinx Culture

We shouldn’t have to wait for National Hispanic Heritage Month to experience a Latin American arts and culture festival—and, luckily, we don’t. For three days in July, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) hosts ¡Viva Cultura!, a kaleidoscope of classes, performances, and artesanía markets that spans the Americas. A film screening of Los Hermanos, a tale of Afro-Cuban musician brothers living parallel lives in Havana and New York, kicks off the event. And forget what you think you know about Latinx music—while mainstream faves like salsa classes are part of the festivities, the expansive program also features the bomba and plena percussion of Kadencia Orchestra and globe-inspired, folkloric fusions of Colombian dancer Carolina Hernandez, who will showcase her vision of dance, as well as two of her homeland’s African-inspired styles, salsa choke and champeta. “If someone wants to go and learn about our two coasts of Colombia, sweat a little, and understand why it is we move the way we do,” Hernandez says, come through! You can also count on Kadencia to drum into the Afro-Puerto Rican roots of their genres in between counts of originals such as “Llego Kadencia” and “Que Chevre” and Lucecita’s “Desilusión,” a love song to Borinquen. Nostalgia and joy fuse on these nights as rumba-flamenco-Latin pop group Trio Caliente perform crowd-pleasers like Gypsy Kings’ “Bailare” and “Bombaleo,” Celia Cruz classics, and originals from their final album, Fly. Don’t let these and other Latin American performances, workshops, and arts showcase fly by. The festival runs July 15-17 at the Kennedy Center’s REACH, 2700 F St. NW. kennedy-center.org. Free.
Sayville, NYBabylon Beacon

LI Maritime Museum hosts Way Back Wednesdays

The Long Island Maritime Museum presents Mary Lamont on July 28 for its Wednesday concert event. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music is from 6 to 8 p.m,. at 88 West Ave., Sayville. Donation is $5. For more...
Boyertown, PAMercury

Boyertown Museum hosts electric vehicle show July 18

The Boyertown Museum of Historical Vehicles hosts its first-ever electric vehicle show on Sunday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A “Current” EVent will feature examples of electric vehicles throughout several eras on display in the Boyertown Museum parking lot at 85 South Walnut St. Two vehicles from...
Newbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

'Morning Show' hosts museum directors

NEWBURYPORT — Retiring Museum of Old Newbury Executive Director Susan C.S. Edwards and new Executive Director Bethany Groff Dorau will appear Thursday on “The Morning Show.”. Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Edwards, who has spent close to 50 years in the museum profession — including seven as executive director —...
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Dover Library to host Warther Museum garden tour

The Dover Public Library will host a tour of the Warther Museum garden, 331 Karl Ave., Dover, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9. The museum is the former home of carver Ernest Warther and his wife Frieda. The tour will explore the Warther Family property, focusing on the Swiss-style gardens created by Frieda Warther. It will be led by Jennie Arbogast.
Geneseo, NYWUHF

Natl. Warplane Museum to host rocket meet

The National Warplane Museum in Geneseo is preparing to host a National Rocket Meet. The event starts Saturday and runs through next Friday. We’re joined by contest director Dan Wolf to talk about the event.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

Beach museum exhibit pairs animals, cultures, art styles

The animals came marching two by two to the Beach Museum of Art. “Two by Two: Animal Pairs” features sets of animals portrayed in different styles and media. Inspired by the American Library Association’s summer reading program theme “Tales and Tails” at Manhattan Public Library, the pairs on display can teach kids to compare and contrast both the art itself, but also how different cultures view the animals.
Lynchburg, VAtheunionstar.com

Lynchburg Museum to host grand reopening

The Lynchburg Museum, located at 901 Court Street in Downtown Lynchburg, will celebrate its Grand Reopening on Friday, July 16, 2021. The grand reopening will allow visitors and residents to take in the Museum’s newest exhibit, We the Women: Commemorating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment, Part I - The Battle for Ratification. The year 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. Part I of the exhibit introduces the women’s suffrage (or voting rights) movement in America and highlights the work of Lynchburg’s two leading suffragists, mother and daughter Elizabeth Langhorne Lewis and Elizabeth Otey. It also tells the story of African American activists who simultaneously fought for suffrage and against Jim Crow. Originally opened in March 2020, the exhibit will be on display through December 2022.
Museumsblooloop.com

Chanel unveils museum partners for the Chanel Culture Fund

Launched in March, the Chanel Culture Fund is a series of initiatives that expand upon the fashion house’s history of cultural engagement and support contemporary artists after the pandemic. The Chanel Culture Fund aims to “give visibility to global gamechangers at a time when the arts provide a vital source...
MuseumsOrange Leader

Museum of the Gulf Coast to host Discovery Day

Every home contains an object whose origins and value have somehow become a mystery. It is difficult to discard, sell, or give away something that you suspect could be worth a lot of money or that has an interesting past. We may find what we believe is an artifact or fossil and throw it in a drawer, where it languishes for years. Is this a fossil from a dinosaur or just a rock? Is that painting over your great aunt’s mantel an unknown masterpiece or something she bought at Woolco?
San Angelo, TXconchovalleyhomepage.com

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts teams up with the Cultural Center and San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum to host Family Day Fiestas Patrias this September

San Angelo, TEXAS — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts invites all of San Angelo’s residents to partake in Hispanic Heritage month and Grito de Dolores this September. Family Day Fiestas Patrias will be a family-friendly event that will be free to the public. The event will take place inside the museum, along the river corridor, and in Old Town. Activities will include free art activities, performances, art vendors, food trucks, and free entry to all exhibits and galleries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy