The 1440p 144Hz Gigabyte G27Q gaming monitor is $70 off today

By Will Judd
rockpapershotgun.com
 17 days ago

The Gigabyte G27Q is a great gaming monitor with a 27-in span, 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. There's a lot of monitors that fit that same basic description, including at least a couple of our best gaming monitor picks, but the G27Q sets itself apart by being available at a much lower price. It's $260 today when you buy it from Newegg and use the code 76TPGLP295, $70 (22%) less than its usual asking price.

