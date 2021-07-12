The 1440p 144Hz Gigabyte G27Q gaming monitor is $70 off today

We’ll cut to the chase — if you play a lot of games, you need a curved gaming monitor. Of course, we’re all too happy to explain why a curved gaming monitor is such a good idea but if you simply want to know what’s best, you need to snap one up. Now. Now is the key because Amazon currently has a Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-inch WQHD gaming monitor for just $700 which is a massive saving of $100 on the usual price. This is your time to see just why curved gaming monitors are so great and at a good discount, but if you still need a little convincing, we’re on hand to help you out.