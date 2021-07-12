Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
extratv

Cedric the Entertainer Set to Host Emmys 2021

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5Fih_0aucJLzN00
Getty Images

Cedric the Entertainer will host the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in September!

In a statement, Cedric said, “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards. Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment, added, “Over the past year, television has united us as a community more than ever, bringing vital information and inspiring entertainment to viewers at a critical time in our lives. Now, who better to bring television audiences together to celebrate the industry’s top achievements than our very own King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer.”

Cedric will host the show at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles in front of “a limited audience of nominees and their guests.”

Cedric the Entertainer has hosted an award show before — the 2012 Soul Train Awards.

Other hosting gigs include “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” an episode of “WWE Raw,” “Cedric’s Barber Battle,” and the game show “It’s Worth What?”

Cedric is taking over for Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the show last year at Staples Center without a live audience.

The nominees for the 2021 Emmys will be announced on Tuesday morning by “This Is Us” star Ron Cephas Jones and “Blindspotting” star Jasmine Cephas.

Watch the livestream here!

The Emmys will air live on Sunday, September 19.

Comments / 0

extratv

extratv

41K+
Followers
2K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Celebrities#Cbs Entertainment#Microsoft Theatre
Related
TV & Videosimdb.com

Early Emmy Plans Set the Stage for an Evolution of Pandemic Awards Shows

Days before the Television Academy graced us with the nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards, the organization announced its early plans for the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, September 19. There was plenty of new and interesting tidbits about TV’s biggest evening revealed. First and foremost was the...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Emmy Predictions: Reality Host - Nicole Byer Could Make History as the First Black Woman to Win an Emmy for Hosting

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit. Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from. Emmy Predictions: Documentary or Nonfiction Series - Can 'Allen v. Farrow' Get Enough TV Academy Support to Win?. (DRAFT>>>PRE-SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON) 2021 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:. OUTSTANDING REALITY...
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Kevin Hart TV Series Is Getting A Streaming Service Revival

Kevin Hart has long since reached the stage of his career where he's surpassed being only a stand up comedian in most people's eyes. The famous funny man has starred in a number of beloved movies just in the past decade, with titles like the Jumanji franchise and Central Intelligence on his resume, is currently delivering even more laughs on Peacock with Snoop Dogg for their Olympic coverage, and there are also many upcoming Kevin Hart movies in the works. Now, though, the comedian / actor / producer is headed back to television (but definitely not into space) for a streaming revival of one of his shows.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Creative Arts Emmys To Be Three Separate Ceremonies; Categories Set

The Television Academy said Friday that its Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be bestowed over three ceremonies the weekend of September 11-12, with one ceremony on Saturday and two on Sunday. Like the Primetime Emmys on September 19, all three shows will be in front of limited live audiences at the Microsoft Theater campus at L.A. Live.
RelationshipsPosted by
rolling out

Lil Wayne addresses marriage speculation

Lil Wayne has laughed off speculation he got married. The “Lollipop” hitmaker — whose real name is Dwayne Carter Jr. — had fans convinced he and on-again, off-again girlfriend Denise Bidot had tied the knot in April after he tweeted he was the “happiest man alive” and ready to begin “forever ever” with “The Carters,” but he’s now clarified he was actually talking about his children and the rap group they have formed.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds splits from wife

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds has split from his wife. The 62-year-old singer and Nicole Pantenburg have gone their separate ways after seven years of marriage but will always remain bonded by their “eternal love” for their daughter, 12-year-old Peyton Nicole. The former couple said in a statement: “After much thought and...
MusicNME

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted shooting music video together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted shooting a new music video in New York City. The pair recently confirmed they were dating after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship, with Rocky also revealing that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer. Appearing together...
TV SeriesNewsweek

'The Haves and the Have Nots' Canceled: Why the OWN Show is Ending

After eight seasons on the air, The Haves and the Have Nots is coming to an end tonight on OWN. Created, written and directed by Tyler Perry and aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, the soap opera followed the lives of three families—the Cryers, the Harringtons and the Youngs—struggling to coexist in Savannah, Georgia.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: GAME OVER! Phyllis Blows Tara And Sally Up?

Young and the Restless spoilers are getting exciting and it looks like Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) poked the wrong mama bear. As a result, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) realized that Tara and Sally Spectra ( Courtney Hope) ran her daughter out of town. Now she is out for blood. Y&R spoilers show Phyllis sets her trap the week of July 26th. Just like rats, the devious duo takes the bait. Watch Tara’s facade begin to crumble on the CBS soap.
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cicely Tyson’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Joan Tyson

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Cicely Tyson was a proud mom to her daughter, Joan. Here’s everything you need to know abut Joan Tyson. Both on and off-screen, Cicely Tyson was a true legend. The actress, who died at the age of 96 on January 28, 2021, enjoyed an incredibly successful career as an actress and trailblazer. From her Academy Honorary Award in 2018, to being a 5-time Emmy nominee for playing Viola Davis‘ mother on How To Get Away With Murder, Cicely made quite the impact in Hollywood. She even dabbled in Broadway, and snagged the Best Actress in a Play award for The Trip to Bountiful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy