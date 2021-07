After taking the good vibes from last night and short-circuiting them by dropping them in a vat of Astros-colored Gatorade, Jerry Dipoto appears to be making good part of his “more moves yet to come” promise, as reportedly the Mariners are in talks to acquire LHP Tyler Anderson from the Pirates. The Pirates and Phillies were supposedly to have agreed to a deal earlier today, but that apparently fell through after there was a medical issue with one of the players headed back in the return to Pittsburgh, offering Dipoto an opportunity to pounce.