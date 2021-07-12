The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Shares Sweet Family Video From Swim Meet With William and Zoey

Courtesy of Jen Arnold/Instagram (2)

The Little Couple alum Jen Arnold shared a sweet family video captured during a fun-filled outing with her husband, Bill Klein, and children, William and Zoey.

“Swim meet time! #swim #summer,” the neonatologist, 47, captioned a TikTok clip reposted to her Instagram page over the weekend. Will, 11, showed off his backstroke in the video before posing next to dad Bill, 46, and sister Zoey, 9, for a photo.

One fan resonated with her pool-themed post and left a comment, asking, “We are new swim team parents too! Does your heart stop too when you hear ‘swimmers take your mark’? lol.” Jen kept it real and replied, “Yes, it does!”

The Florida resident last gushed over her kids in June while sharing how proud she is of them. “They worked hard and had fun while doing it!” Jen wrote about their first-ever swim meet in Saint Petersburg.

Fans previously watched the Klein kids take swimming lessons at their former Houston, Texas home when they were much younger, and they have both come such a long way since. “She cried the whole time,” Jen shared about Zoey in a 2016 episode, revealing her daughter was ultimately able to overcome her fears after practicing more often. “Now, she’s just ready to jump in and have a good time!”

It’s been several years since Jen and Bill adopted their then 3-year-old son, Will, from China and soon after welcomed then 2-year-old daughter, Zoey, from India into their brood. These days, Will loves to go fishing with his dad, and Zoey enjoys dabbling into arts and crafts when they are not busy with schoolwork.

In April, Bill and Jen celebrated 13 years of marriage, and the New York native revealed how in awe he was by the way they came to be. “For the longest time, I didn’t think I would find true love (you know, like Princess Bride). Then it happened,” he wrote. “We chatted, we met, we fell in love and (with her parents’ permission), I asked [to marry her] (on 11/3/2006 at 8:30 p.m.) and she said yes! I remember it like yesterday … I was such a dork. Thank goodness we didn’t have cameras following us back then or they would’ve discovered I didn’t make any plans for dinner that night! I was too nervous.”

It was meant to be for the Klein family!