The Los Angeles Lakers are in trade talks for both Russell Westbrook and Buddy Hield. Can they actually trade for both?. To the surprise of nobody, the NBA was filled with news in the hours leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft. The Los Angeles Lakers, who were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns, seemingly were in the midst of a trade to acquire Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski. But minutes later, a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the Lakers were also near a deal with the Washington Wizards for guard Russell Westbrook.