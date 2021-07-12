Cancel
Report: FDA to assign warning of rare nerve syndrome to J&J vaccine

By Josh Morgan
CBS 46
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) — The Food and Drug Administration will announce a new warning attached to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to the New York Times. The Times reports that people who have received, or will receive, the J&J vaccine will be at increased risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological condition.

