Three position battles to watch during Patriots training camp: Cam Newton looks to hold off Mac Jones for QB1

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are now just weeks away from the New England Patriots opening training camp and thus sparking a number of questions surrounding this team as we head into the 2021 season. Of course, this is the time of year where various position battles officially come to a head across the league as starting jobs will be won and lost over the next few months. In Foxborough, there are few rather massive battles to keep a particular eye on.

