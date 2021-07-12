Fashion retailer Guess discloses data breach after ransomware attack
American fashion brand and retailer Guess is notifying affected customers of a data breach following a February ransomware attack that led to data theft. "A cybersecurity forensic firm was engaged to assist with the investigation and identified unauthorized access to Guess’ systems between February 2, 2021 and February 23, 2021," the company said in breach notification letters mailed to impacted customers.www.bleepingcomputer.com
