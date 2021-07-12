Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fashion retailer Guess discloses data breach after ransomware attack

By Sergiu Gatlan
bleepingcomputer.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican fashion brand and retailer Guess is notifying affected customers of a data breach following a February ransomware attack that led to data theft. "A cybersecurity forensic firm was engaged to assist with the investigation and identified unauthorized access to Guess’ systems between February 2, 2021 and February 23, 2021," the company said in breach notification letters mailed to impacted customers.

www.bleepingcomputer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breach#Data Theft#American#Social Security#Pin#Colonial Pipeline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Joe Bidenbleepingcomputer.com

The Week in Ransomware - July 30th 2021 - €1 billion saved

Ransomware continues to be active this week, with new threat actors releasing new features, No More Ransom turning five, and a veteran group rebrands. This week marked the fifth anniversary of No More Ransomware, where they announced that they had saved €1 billion in ransom payments through the decryptors on their platform.
Businessmassachusettsnewswire.com

AICPA recertifies Fanplayr’s processes to safeguard sensitive customer data

AICPA recertifies Fanplayr’s processes to safeguard sensitive customer data. PALO ALTO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Fanplayr, a global leader in online behavioral personalization, artificial intelligence and user privacy, announces it has successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. Developed by the American Institute...
Politicsbleepingcomputer.com

CISA launches vulnerability disclosure platform for federal agencies

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) today launched a new vulnerability disclosure policy (VDP) platform for US federal civilian agencies. Initially announced in June, the federal civilian enterprise-wide crowdsourced VDP platform provided by BugCrowd and EnDyna was established in support of Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 20-01 issued in September 2020.
Computersmakeuseof.com

Why Is Healthcare a Target for Ransomware Attacks?

Ransomware is omnipresent. And healthcare is one of the most affected sectors with ransomware attacks, which is a big concern. While data extraction and selling it off on the dark web is one part of the problem, disruption of healthcare services by ransomware makes it a matter of life and death.
Economycommercialintegrator.com

The Pandemic Led to More Expensive Data Breaches

According to a report by IBM security, data breaches hit record highs in terms of cost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before the pandemic, data breaches were becoming a more frequent problem for organizations, but due to multiple factors, they became more problematic in the past year. IBM Security...
Businesssecurityboulevard.com

Constella Intelligence Publishes 2021 Identity Breach Report

At Constella Intelligence, we make it our mission to defeat digital risk, and we are proud to work with some of the world’s largest organizations to safeguard what matters most. It’s once again time to bring you our 2021 Annual Identity Breach Report, and without a doubt, this year has been an exceptional one.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cyberresilience: Your Data Insurance Policy

In the wake of the Colonial Pipeline hack, businesses all over the world are getting a very loud reminder that they could be next to be compromised by a ransomware intrusion. For many, it’s not an ‘if,’ but a case of how and when. Even multinational businesses with comprehensive cybersecurity protocols in place are vulnerable. So, what should businesses do to mitigate the impact of a serious breach, prevent data loss and avoid extortion?
TechnologySilicon Republic

IBM report finds data breach costs are at a ‘record high’

IBM said the rapid shift to remote working and operations during the pandemic has had an impact on the average cost of a data breach. Data breaches now cost companies an average of $4.2m per incident, according to the latest IBM Security report. This is the highest figure in the report’s 17-year history.
San Diego, CAlatesthackingnews.com

UC San Diego Health Discloses Data Breach Exposing Personal Information

Another data breach has surfaced online as UC San Diego Health discloses an incident exposing personal information. The incident happened following a phishing attack targeting its employees’ email account. UC San Diego Health Data Breach. Recently, UC San Diego Health has admitted a data breach incident affecting its patients, employees,...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Tech Support Scammer Language | Avast

Have you ever gotten a call from an unknown number claiming that there’s a serious problem with your computer? It’s likely you have — these types of calls, called tech support fraud, are more common than they ever have been before. Scammers take advantage of inexpensive robocalling technology to make it look like they’re coming from legitimate companies in order to reach vulnerable people and scam them out of personal information and money.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Average total cost of a data breach increased by nearly 10% year over year

Data breaches now cost companies a total of $4.24 million per incident on average, according to the Cost of a Data Breach Report, conducted by Ponemon Institute and analyzed by IBM Security. Based on in-depth analysis of real-world data breaches experienced by over 500 organizations, the global study suggests that...
Public HealthValueWalk

Coronavirus Stimulus Check: Beware Of Fake Sites

Information-Security Firm DomainTools has identified more than 50 websites that pose as U.S. government sites attempting to lure people into revealing their personal information. These sites are found to have been created by Nigerian scammers. This AI-Powered Emerging Hedge Fund Manager Is Blazing A New Path. Investment strategies used by...
Technologycalifornianewswire.com

Fanplayr Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Data Security Processes

AICPA recertifies Fanplayr’s processes to safeguard sensitive customer data. PALO ALTO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Fanplayr, a global leader in online behavioral personalization, artificial intelligence and user privacy, announces it has successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA),...
Public Safetytucson.com

Letter: ransomware attacks

Re: July 9 letter, "Cyberattack list is unfathomable". The writer gives President Biden credit for furnishing Putin a list of cyber targets that are off limits. Putin has not dared to attack one of these targets. The writer asks why Biden didn't make all U.S. assets off limits. The president...
Businessupstatetechsupport.com

Latest Data Breach Hits Guess Clothing Company

American fashion retailer Guess recently became the latest in a seemingly unending parade of big-name companies to suffer a data breach. The company's breach notification letter was mailed to all customers whose data was compromised. The letter states that an unidentified party gained access to Guess' systems between February 2nd and February 23rd of this year (2021).
San Diego, CAucsd.edu

Substitute Notice of Data Breach

UC San Diego Health recently experienced a security event involving unauthorized access to some employee email accounts. This notice provides up-to-date information on what happened and what we are doing. What Happened?. UC San Diego Health recently identified and responded to a security matter involving unauthorized access to some employee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy