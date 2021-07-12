Sources: Tad Brown to be new CEO of NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, NHL's New Jersey Devils
Tad Brown has agreed to become the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, both holdings of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, sources tell ESPN. Brown spent the past 15 years as CEO of the Houston Rockets, where he was the franchise's representative on the NBA's Board of Governors. Brown stepped down in Houston in April, and now rejoins Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, with whom he shared significant Western Conference success and a close working relationship while with the Rockets.www.espn.com
