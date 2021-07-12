Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sources: Tad Brown to be new CEO of NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, NHL's New Jersey Devils

By Adrian Wojnarowski
ESPN
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTad Brown has agreed to become the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, both holdings of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, sources tell ESPN. Brown spent the past 15 years as CEO of the Houston Rockets, where he was the franchise's representative on the NBA's Board of Governors. Brown stepped down in Houston in April, and now rejoins Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, with whom he shared significant Western Conference success and a close working relationship while with the Rockets.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Morey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#New Jersey Devils#Nhl#Espn#The Houston Rockets#Board Of Governors#Western Conference#Sixers Devils#The Prudential Center#Media Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021 NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Predicting all 60 picks after the combine

While most of the basketball world is focused on the NBA Finals, scouts and draftniks are in the midst of a very busy time of year as well. The most crucial dates leading up to the draft are the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the early entry application deadline, the lottery, the combine and the early entry withdrawal deadline. All have since come and gone, which means that we’re somehow already in the home stretch before the big night in Brooklyn on July 29.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Here’s the trade the 76ers can make to get Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has a slew of trade options and the Philadelphia 76ers have the right pieces to get him out of Portland if that’s what he wants. As Damian Lillard has been preparing for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, he has told numerous outlets including NBC Sports that he’s adamant about keeping trade rumors in the Blazers family. That’s noble, but it’s hardly calmed the trade winds powering the rumor mill this offseason.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Houston Rockets take Evan Mobley; Ben Simmons is traded

In the final edition of our NBA Mock Draft, the Houston Rockets pivot away from Jalen Green, and Ben Simmons is traded to the Toronto Raptors. The 2021 NBA Draft is finally here. In the latest and final edition of our mock draft, we do our best to try and predict what exactly will take place at Thursday night’s festivities.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Suns trade involves Eric Gordon to Phoenix

This offseason, the Houston Rockets will be looking to expand on their rebuilding process not just by adding more young talents to their roster through the NBA Draft, but by leveraging some of their veteran players as well. Trading John Wall will be tough for the Rockets to do since he is owed $91.6M over the next two seasons, but guys like D.J. Augustin, Avery Bradley (team option) and Eric Gordon could very well be on the move.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Rockets for Christian Wood

With Golden State currently holding two first round picks in this year’s NBA Draft, they have gained a ton of leverage in potential trades as they’ll be looking to make some serious changes to their roster this offseason. Two key areas of weakness for the Warriors right now are a lack of size and scoring.
NBASporting News

2021 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers acquire No. 53 pick from New Orleans Pelicans

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired the No. 53 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft from New Orleans in exchange for cash consideration. The pick originally belonged to Dallas and was acquired by the Pelicans on March 25, 2021.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Top Draft-Day Buzz for 2021 NBA Draft

Draft day has arrived in the NBA, and the early first-round picture is beginning to become clear. The Detroit Pistons own the No. 1 overall pick and appear to be closing in on a target. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, committing to Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham at No. 1 "could...
NBACollege Heights Herald

Former Hilltopper Bassey selected by Philadelphia 76ers in 2021 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Charles Bassey started his basketball career in Lagos, Nigeria and played his collegiate ball all the way over in Bowling Green, Kentucky, becoming a WKU fan-favorite along the way. The imposing 6-foot-11 center will now take the next step of his professional basketball journey in Philadelphia as a member of the Sixers.
NBAESPN

2021 NBA draft: Winners, losers, surprises and bold predictions

The first three picks of the 2021 NBA draft went as planned: Cade Cunningham to the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Green to the Houston Rockets and Evan Mobley to the Cleveland Cavaliers. But then, starting with the fourth pick, chaos ensued, with intriguing selections and draft-night trades taking over the spotlight.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Are the Thunder preparing for a big trade before the NBA draft?

The OKC Thunder have been in accumulation mode for some time now, stocking up on NBA draft assets at every opportunity. Starting when they flipped Paul George for every draft pick the LA Clippers will have until the end of time, and continuing when they traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and another draft haul, the Thunder only do deals where they can come away with a surplus first-round pick or three.
NBAtheundefeated.com

The future is bright for Houston’s No. 2 NBA draft pick Jalen Green

At 17 years old, Jalen Green showed a commitment to basketball that impressed his coaches. Three times a week, he began his day at 4:30 a.m. to drive 55 miles from Napa California, to Dublin, California, for a 6 a.m. workout with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. After the workout, Green drove back to Napa in time for class at Napa Christian. And after the school day, he went to practice for two hours with the Prolific Prep Academy’s basketball program.
NBAESPN

76ers take Tennessee guard Springer with 28th pick of draft

PHILADELPHIA --  Trying to rebound after a crushing end to their season, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer with the 28th pick of the NBA draft on Thursday night. The 6-foot-3 guard, who turns 19 in September, averaged 12.5 points in 25 games in his lone season...
NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA Draft live stream: How to watch, start time, TV channel, latest mock, official order of picks

After months of tracking players declaring or testing the waters, scouting and of course an endless stream of mock drafts, the 2021 NBA Draft is finally here. Yes, at long hast, we have arrived at Draft Day and the time for the actual picks to be made is here. With the 2020-21 season coming to an end after the Milwaukee Bucks completed an incredible comeback in the NBA Finals to defeat the Phoenix Suns and win their first championship in 50 years, it is now time to turn our attention to next season and the the first order of business is the 2021 NBA Draft, which is set for Thursday night.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 76ers have informed teams of their asking price for Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have said publicly that they are committed to Ben Simmons, but they have reportedly delivered a different message to rival teams. The 76ers have discussed potential trades involving Simmons with other teams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. One source told Charania that the Sixers have made it clear to teams that they want an All-Star-caliber player in return.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Celtics must offer 76ers for Ben Simmons

In a league where the unthinkable regularly happens, can a Boston Celtics-Ben Simmons marriage actually be on the table of the famed franchise worked out a trade agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers?. The Philadelphia 76ers have officially placed Ben Simmons on the trade block. Rightfully so, they want an All-Star...

Comments / 0

Community Policy