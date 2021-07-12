Sources: Tad Brown to be new CEO of NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, NHL's New Jersey Devils

After months of tracking players declaring or testing the waters, scouting and of course an endless stream of mock drafts, the 2021 NBA Draft is finally here. Yes, at long hast, we have arrived at Draft Day and the time for the actual picks to be made is here. With the 2020-21 season coming to an end after the Milwaukee Bucks completed an incredible comeback in the NBA Finals to defeat the Phoenix Suns and win their first championship in 50 years, it is now time to turn our attention to next season and the the first order of business is the 2021 NBA Draft, which is set for Thursday night.