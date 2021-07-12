Cancel
Coachella, CA

Stagecoach 2022 lineup announced

By Melissa Zaremba
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOZEW_0aucIQ3900

Country music festival Stagecoach has released the lineup for the 2022 event. As News Channel 3 reported in June , Coachella and Stagecoach announced their plans to return next spring.

Headliners for the three-day music festival include Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs.

The event is being held in Indio from April 29th-May 1st of next year.

Check out the full summer line-up below.

Want to get tickets to the popular country festival? Tickets will be on sale Friday, July 16th, 2021 at 10 a.m. A single wristband will grant access for the full 3 days of music, food, and festivities. Tickets are starting at $379. If you can't pay in full right now, the Stagecoach website displays payment plans .

https://youtu.be/P_NY10mW2wg

Country stars sent messages to their fans sharing the news. Thomas Rhett tweeted, "Been waiting for this announcement for WAY too long." Luke Combs said, "See y’all in 2022."

Stars including Lee Brice, Maren Morris, and Smokey Robinson are also on the lineup.

https://youtu.be/P_NY10mW2wg

Check out Stagecoach 's website for more information about the upcoming Country Music Festival.

The 2022 event will come after two cancellations of the festival. In January of this year, Riverside County officials canceled the 2021 Coachella and Stagecoach festivals . The festivals had been scheduled to be held on April 2021. The 2022 event will be the first since the coronavirus pandemic.

https://youtu.be/NKSd_8KPUhU

The post Stagecoach 2022 lineup announced appeared first on KESQ .

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
