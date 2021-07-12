Man killed in Salem police shooting, officer who opened fire both identified
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem police officer and a suspect that was fatally shot were both identified on Monday, days after the deadly incident took place in Salem. Initial reports said the Salem officer, now identified as Nathan Bush, a four-year veteran with the department, shot and killed a suspect during a domestic violence call late Friday night. The deceased man has now been identified as 23-year-old Arcadio Castillo III.katu.com
