Waxahachie, TX

Meat Church’s Waxahachie Storefront Welcomes Barbecue Devotees

By Cody Neathery
TexasHighways
TexasHighways
 17 days ago
At Meat Church BBQ Supply in downtown Waxahachie, Matt Pittman is the pastor and those seeking a gourmet at-home barbecue experience are his congregants. The store, which Pittman opened in 2019 in a circa-1890 building, sells everything from sauces and rubs to knives and wood pellets. “Instead of cutting a ribbon, we cut a huge rope of sausage,” Pittman says with a laugh. The expansive merch section, which includes Meat Church-branded T-shirts, beanies, and cutting boards, shows the devotion of Pittman’s followers.

