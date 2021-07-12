Meat Church’s Waxahachie Storefront Welcomes Barbecue Devotees
At Meat Church BBQ Supply in downtown Waxahachie, Matt Pittman is the pastor and those seeking a gourmet at-home barbecue experience are his congregants. The store, which Pittman opened in 2019 in a circa-1890 building, sells everything from sauces and rubs to knives and wood pellets. “Instead of cutting a ribbon, we cut a huge rope of sausage,” Pittman says with a laugh. The expansive merch section, which includes Meat Church-branded T-shirts, beanies, and cutting boards, shows the devotion of Pittman’s followers.texashighways.com
