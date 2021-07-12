Cancel
Indian Red Boy shot dead on Instagram in ‘revenge for mocking gang signs & disrespecting Nipsey Hussle mural’

By Mollie Mansfield, Jon Lockett
The US Sun
 18 days ago

CALIFORNIA rapper Indian Red Boy was allegedly shot dead on Instagram in revenge for mocking gang signs and disrespecting a Nipsey Hussle mural.

The 21-year-old artist - real name Zerail Dijon Rivera - was shot in the head three times as he sat behind the wheel of his car in the city of Hawthorne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVPCB_0aucHi1Y00
Rapper Indian Red Boy has been gunned down in Hawthorne Credit: Instagram/indianredboy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NyoHL_0aucHi1Y00
The 21-year-old was filming an IG Live video (above) when he was targeted

He was chatting online to fellow social media influencer Kapone before shots were suddenly heard.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said Rivera was already dead when they arrived at the crime scene.

Shocking video posted online appears to show the moment a smiling Rivera is "targeted" as he talks to his friend.

He is then seen gasping for breath seconds after shots are heard ringing out.

A bloodied Indian Red Boy can be heard saying “get help” before slumping in his seat.

However, just one day before his shooting, Rivera was reportedly seen in a video throwing up gang signs, MTO News reported.

The outlet claimed that the signs were "disrespectful" of other gangs in Los Angeles. Rivera reportedly went on Instagram Live the next day to explain why he made the signs, which is when the shooting took place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mo6B2_0aucHi1Y00
Indian Red Boy reportedly mocked gang signs before his death Credit: Instagram

However, other reports claim that the rapper was killed in retaliation for disrespecting a mural of the late artist Nipsey Hussle, the Source said.

A motive has not yet been confirmed.

Those to have seen the tragic clip were left in shock.

One Twitter user wrote: “That Indian Red Boy video is brutal.

"One minute you laughing it up, next minute you gasping for breath begging for help.”

Kapone - known as kapaalxt8 on Instagram - shared the tragic news of the killing on Instagram.

He posted a video of Indian Red Boy dancing and wrote: "LLINDIANREDD. I LOVE YOU GANKG”

SUSPECT FLED SCENE

Reports say the attack occurred in the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne at 4pm on Thursday.

According to Hawthorne police Lt. Ti Goetz the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

“It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted,” Goetz told Daily Breeze.

There are unconfirmed reports the rapper was shot after a Nipsey Hussle tribute mural was defaced with paint.

Indian Red Boy has also been seen with guns and flashing gun signs in his Instagram page photos.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect who is responsible for the shooting and are reviewing video systems in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Hawthorne police at 310-349-2727.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5CsW_0aucHi1Y00
Police in California are now probing the shooting Credit: Instagram/indianredboy

