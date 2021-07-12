Uh, Is a Scene Missing at the Very End of ‘Black Widow’?

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. If it wasn't obvious enough, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is setting up the future heroes of the franchise and while Marvel Studios continue to play coy about a potential Young Avengers project, all signs point to yes. One of the shows that will introduce a key member of the elite team is the standalone Hawkeye series led by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Very little is known about the series but rumor has it that the project will be faithful to Kate Bishop's origin arc.