Samir Banerjee, rising senior at Ridge High School, wins Wimbledon boys singles title

By Bill Sullivan
NJ.com
NJ.com
 17 days ago
If you happen to bump into Samir Banerjee in the hallways of Ridge High School this fall, be sure to ask him how he spent his summer vacation. The 17-year-old rising senior capped a remarkable run at Wimbledon on Sunday by capturing the junior boys’ championship on the storied grass at London’s All-England Lawn Tennis Club with a 7-5, 6-3 triumph over fellow American Victor Lilov in the final.

