Samir Banerjee, rising senior at Ridge High School, wins Wimbledon boys singles title

Athing Mu might be a 19-year-old Olympic rookie, but the Trenton native handled her first test on the world’s biggest stage like a savvy veteran. The pace in her 800-meter preliminary race was slow — painfully slow — by her standards. But Mu knew the only objective was to survive and advance, and that’s what she did when she pulled away from the field in the final 50 meters for a 2:01.10 run to advance to the semifinals.