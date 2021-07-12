Nordstrand Starlifter - Summer Gear Slam '21
Company founder Carey Nordstrand demos the myriad features that make this deceptively simple-looking bass DI uncommonly powerful. Explore galaxies of tone with the new StarLifter bass preamp/DI pedal, offering top notch sound quality with a simple accessible feature set with clear and easy to use controls. It provides a killer clean DI signal that can either bypass the EQ or take advantage of the powerful tone shaping qualities of the carefully designed contour switch and the 3 band eq which features a sweepable midrange control. The line out provides plenty of gain to make any amp or powered cabinet sweat. A tuner out, mute switch, and switchable input impedance add real work flexibility. Get on board the StarLifter and take your tone to the stratosphere.www.premierguitar.com
