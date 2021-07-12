New Capcom PC Games Sale Brings Discounts On Monster Hunter Stories 2 And More
The Steam Summer Sale has come and gone, but Steam players can still take advantage of some excellent deals for the platform, especially fans of Capcom franchises like Monster Hunter and Resident Evil. PC games store Fanatical has kicked off a big sale on Capcom games for Steam, and it includes a discount on the newly released Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a preorder discount on The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and a slew of other markdowns on other recent and older Capcom titles.www.gamespot.com
