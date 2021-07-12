Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Check Out These Photos From Beaver Island in Northern Michigan

By Monica Harris
Posted by 
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is summer vacation time! This year, my husband and I wanted to do something different and experience a place that we had never been to before, so we chose Beaver Island. I grew up in Michigan, and my folks were so good about taking us kids all over our beautiful state. We used to camp a lot, hitting places in both the upper and lower peninsula. That being said, there really are not a lot of places that I have never been to in Michigan. I have been on Mackinac Island more times than I can count, across the Mackinac Bridge numerous times, and I am pretty sure there are not too many towns along Lake Michigan that I have not visited. I have also traveled to Lake Huron a time or two.

975now.com

Comments / 1

97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinac Island, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver Island#Lake Michigan#Northern Michigan#Sandy Beaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Watch These Kayakers Go Over Tahquamenon Falls in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Since it is Thursday and the tradition of Throwback Thursday is always fun I wanted to share with you some videos that I just saw for the first time that blew my mind. We’ve all heard the stories of people going over Niagara Falls in a barrel but we have plenty of our own waterfalls here in Michigan. The videos I came across the other day were back from a few years ago, and it’s crazy I’m just now seeing these for the first time.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

LOOK: Michigan’s Most Famous Historic Homes

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Detroit, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

The Only House For Sale on Mackinac Island Less Than $1 Million

This house has a garage, but you can't park your car in it. See the only standalone dwelling on Mackinac Island for sale with a price tag of less than $1M. Island life. It's different this far north of the Equator; the winter is far from tropical. If you ever been there, you know there's nothing like Mackinac Island. The lifestyle is a throwback to a different era. If you've dreamed of making this your home, you should know that real estate is extremely scarce and highly valued on this 3.8 square mile sanctuary between Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. Prices are routinely over $1,000,000 with one exception: 1241 Mission St.
Lansing, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Good Places To Score A Cup Of Coffee In The Lansing Area

Most of us love a good hot cup of coffee, Joe, Java or whatever you affectionately call that wonderful liquid that gets our day started, and for some, keeps it going. When I was younger I did not like coffee. My parents drank it black, no cream or sugar. My Mom in the summer would drink it over ice. Yuck! Always too bitter for me.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

This Michigan DNR Event For Women Is Essentially Summer Camp For Adults

The Michigan DNR has announced that registration is open for their fall Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program and it's basically summer camp, for adults. On Wednesday the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that registration is open for its Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, which is set for Sept. 10-12 in Marquette County. The event will take place at the UP-Bible Camp, a universally accessible facility overlooking Farmers Lake, which is situated about 20 miles south of Marquette, near Gwinn.
Lansing, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Ready For Fun At Lansing’s 1st Annual Eastside Summerfest

August is here and there are plenty of summer festivals on the way to keep us busy the rest of the summer and fall. So much fun to get out and enjoy these fests with family and friends all over Michigan. On the way according to lansing.org are the Red Cedar Jubilee in Williamston, Lansing Jazzfest, East Lansing Art Festival, The Moonlight Film Festival, St Johns Mint Festival and so much more.
Holland, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

This Hike in Holland is a Must Add to Your Bucket List

My names Erica and I'll be your hiking tour guide this evening, thanks for joining me. I know I complain about bugs and snakes sometimes but one of my hobbies is checking out new hiking trails and then taking a nap in tree in my hammock afterwards. Hey, I never said I was awake for the entire trip.
Munising, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Have You Ever Been to Horseshoe Falls in Munising?

Horseshoe Falls can be found in Munising. The falls aren't large or massive, but it's big enough to be impressive and small enough to give a feeling of serenity in a woodsy surrounding. It's a 20-foot fall that splashes down another set of mini-falls and makes a good photo op.....video would be better.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Where Was Michigan’s First Drive-In Restaurant?

Oh yeah, we've talked about drive-ins before. And where to get the best burgers in the state. But curiosity finally got to me and I wouldn't be satisfied until I located where Michigan's very first drive-in restaurant used to be. What was the one that started it all? Who was...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Cooler Weather Expected For August in Michigan

When I think of August in Michigan I think of high 80s and a lot of humidity. How about you?. The weather here is always unpredictable and this summer has been nothing but thunderstorms and rain. Well, instead of giving us a couple weeks of decent summer weather, Michigan has once again asked us to hold it's beer so it could do it's thing.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

The Most Popular Alcoholic Drinks in Michigan

Michigan has made it to quite a number of lists of the states who drink the most….thanks to MSU and UM. While lists are usually inaccurate, they’re still interesting to see what others think. But if Michiganders are so fond of drinking, then what are our drinks of choice? According...

Comments / 1

Community Policy