Enrolled Members of Nez Perce Tribe to Receive $1,500 of Financial Assistance Through American Rescue Plan Funding
LAPWAI - Since the Nez Perce Tribe received funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee (NPTEC) has been trying to determine how to best allocate these funds to maximize the benefit to tribal members and the Tribe as a whole. One of the first allocations of the funds will be a financial assistance distribution to enrolled tribal members in the amount of $1,500.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
