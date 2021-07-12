Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lapwai, ID

Enrolled Members of Nez Perce Tribe to Receive $1,500 of Financial Assistance Through American Rescue Plan Funding

Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAPWAI - Since the Nez Perce Tribe received funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee (NPTEC) has been trying to determine how to best allocate these funds to maximize the benefit to tribal members and the Tribe as a whole. One of the first allocations of the funds will be a financial assistance distribution to enrolled tribal members in the amount of $1,500.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 2

Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Lapwai, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nez Perce Tribe#Charity#Nptec Support#Arp#Enrollment Specialist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Pomeroy, WAPosted by
Big Country News

Lick Creek and Green Ridge Fires Grow to Combined 88,632 Acres; Community Meeting Scheduled For Thursday Evening in Pomeroy

POMEROY - On Thursday, July 29 the California Team 12 that has assumed command of the Lick Creek and Green Ridge fires provided an update on fire growth and containment operations. As of 9:30am on Thursday, the Lick Creek and Green Ridge Fires were estimated at a combined 88,632 acres. All recent acreage growth has come from the Green Ridge Fire, as growth on the Lick Creek Fire has remained stagnant since July 25.
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Lewiston City Library Awarded Outreach Services Vehicle Grant

LEWISTON - In the next year, the Lewiston City Library will add an outreach services vehicle, also known as a bookmobile, to its list of services through an award received from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, grant number LS-250208-OLS-21 from the American Rescue Plan Act, administered through the Idaho Commission for Libraries Keep Students Learning and Adults Earning initiative.
Lolo, MTPosted by
Big Country News

Granite Pass Complex Fires Grow Additional 267 Acres, Now Estimated at Combined 2,375 Acres; Community Meeting Scheduled For Friday

LOLO PASS - The Granite Pass Complex consists of four wildfires burning in the vicinity of Lolo Pass on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho and the Lolo National Forest in Montana. According to the latest update Thursday morning from the Type 3 Incident Management Team, the combined acreage of the four fires is now estimated at 2,375 acres with 0% containment. The four fires grew by approximately 267 acres since Wednesday.

Comments / 2

Community Policy