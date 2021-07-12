Cancel
Pittsburgh launches the country’s first integrated mobility system, connecting all transit options in one app

By Michael Machosky
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh just got another first, this one in transportation. Now you can ditch your car and download an app to get anywhere in town using multiple modes of transit. The new Transit app will let you find a bus, “T,” bike, electric scooter, electric moped, car or ride-share. All the options are available in the app or by visiting one of the 50 new “mobility hubs” located on major transportation thoroughfares throughout the city. The hubs have electronic screens that guide users to all of the transit options nearby of every kind.

