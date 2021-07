Stay with us, we have a point! The color of the hair on someone’s head is important to them, right? People go gray and don’t like it, people dye over their natural hair color for something else, etc. At the end of the day, the colors we show when we’re out and about are important to us, and we want to be proud of them. And vehicle paint colors follow the same concept when it comes to resale value! (Told ya we’d get there!)