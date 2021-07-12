‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot HBO Max’s Most-Watched Original Series Over Launch Weekend, Streamer Says
The Gossip Girl reboot made its mark on HBO Max upon its premiere, becoming the steamer’s most-watched original series over the first weekend of availability. According to HBO Max, the updated Gossip Girl, which premiered Thursday, July 8, saw record viewership over the first four days of availability. The first episode opened to viewers in 555,000 U.S. households, per Samba TV.deadline.com
