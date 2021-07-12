Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot HBO Max’s Most-Watched Original Series Over Launch Weekend, Streamer Says

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gossip Girl reboot made its mark on HBO Max upon its premiere, becoming the steamer’s most-watched original series over the first weekend of availability. According to HBO Max, the updated Gossip Girl, which premiered Thursday, July 8, saw record viewership over the first four days of availability. The first episode opened to viewers in 555,000 U.S. households, per Samba TV.

deadline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Doherty
Person
Eric Daman
Person
Tavi Gevinson
Person
Karena Evans
Person
Cecily Von Ziegesar
Person
Josh Schwartz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#Samba Tv#Tiktok#Cecily#Cbs Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Dune” Series Sets Showrunner

Diane Ademu-John (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Empire”) has been set as writer, showrunner, and executive producer of “Dune: The Sisterhood” television series at HBO Max. Jon Spaihts had previously been attached to run the series, but stepped down in late 2019 to focus on writing the script for the...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in August

Netflix never really slows down with big premieres, but this August feels especially packed with new releases. There's The Chair, which stars Sandra Oh as the new chair of the English department at a prestigious university, and the third and final movie in the Kissing Booth series, The Kissing Booth 3, which might have you asking, "How many kissing booths could these teens possibly have?"
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Gossip Girl’ Breaks Streaming Records at HBO Max

On Monday, HBO Max unveiled their streaming numbers for Gossip Girl as the reboot of the 00s’ series has already shattered records at the streaming service. With 555,000 U.S. views per household, Gossip Girl has become HBO Max’s “most-watched original series over the first weekend of availability” (Deadline). While 555,000...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

All of the Easter Eggs from the Original ‘Gossip Girl’ in the Reboot

All of the Easter Eggs from the Original ‘Gossip Girl’ in the Reboot. HBO’s Gossip Girl Max follows a new generation of Upper East Side students who attend Constance Billard, the infamous elitist school. There’s no Blair (Leighton Meester), Serena (Blake Lively), Chuck (Ed Westwick), Dan (Penn Badgley), or Nate (Chace Crawford) this time around, but the world of Gossip Girl hasn’t altered much in the last nine years. Instead of a blog website, Gossip Girl is still alive and well in the guise of instructor Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), who is now all over social media.
TV Seriestownandcountrymag.com

Will There Be a Gossip Girl Reboot Season Two?

It's hard to think of a revival more highly anticipated than the Gossip Girl reboot, which premiered July 8 on HBO Max. The numbers stacked up to expectations—per Deadline, the show became the most-watched HBO Max original series over its debut weekend. The first episode saw viewers in 555,000 U.S. households. Gossip Girl, fittingly, took over social media, too, garnering the No. 1 trending spot on Twitter on its premiere day and gaining around 15 billion impressions on TikTok.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Final Girl Support Group Heading To HBO Max As Series

The Final Girl Support Group is heading to HBO Max. The Grady Hendrix horror novel adaptation will be produced by Charlize Theron and Barbara and Andy Muschietti. Andy will also direct the pilot, probably after he wraps shooting The Flash film for WB, which is in production now. This is just one of the author's works heading in front of cameras: My Best Friend's Exorcism starring Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller with Damon Thomas directing and Chris Landon (Happy Death Day) producing is in post-production, and two of his other novels are in various stages of development. Deadline Hollywood had The Final Girl news first.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Gossip Girl' Cast: Is Elizabeth Lail in the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot?

Gossip Girl episode 3, titled "Lies Wide Shut," is streaming on HBO Max now. In the episode, Max Wolfe's (played by Thomas Doherty) two dad's Gideon (Todd Almond) and Roy (John Benjamin Hickey) were introduced into the Gossip Girl world. The episode also touched on Julien's home life and her complete and utter shock to learn her father has a secret girlfriend.
TV Seriesstudybreaks.com

‘Gossip Girl’ 2.0: Is the Classic Series Back for Good?

A spinoff of the beloved teen drama hit screens last week. Do these 2021 New York elites live up to Blair and Serena?. In recent years, there has been a huge rise in reboots of classic TV shows that captured the hearts of teens around the world. Many of those, including “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Full House” and “Boy Meets World,” have received a lot of praise, but for some shows, a reboot is not a great idea. Last week, HBO Max premiered the first episode of “Gossip Girl,” a spinoff of the hit teen drama of the same name, which aired from 2007 to 2012. The original show quickly became a classic, shooting actresses Blake Lively and Leighton Meester to stardom. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the new “Gossip Girl” has not met total praise just yet.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘FBOY Island’: Meet the Men of HBO Max’s New Reality Series

Ready for reality’s next big hit? HBO Max’s FBOY Island is reimagining the dating competition format for something brand new in this unique series. Unlike The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, this show will shine a light on three eligible bachelorettes – Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig – who are looking for love with 24 men vying for their hearts. The catch? 12 of them are self-proclaimed “nice guys,” and the other 12 are self-proclaimed “FBoys.”
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

What’s Streaming on HBO Max, Netflix and More This Weekend

Here’s the full list of new and noteworthy titles that are streaming this weekend:. McCartney 3,2,1: Complete Limited series. [For U.S. audiences, the series will be available to stream on Hulu. For Canadian/International audiences, it will be streaming on Disney+ under the STAR section]. Naomi Osaka: Complete limited series. [Netflix]
TV Seriesimdb.com

HBO Max Puts Free Episodes of ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Euphoria’ and More on Snapchat

HBO Max is giving Snapchat users access to free, full-length episodes of hit shows like Gossip Girl, Euphoria, Game of Thrones and more, the streamer said on Tuesday. HBO Max is the first major streamer to bring full-length programming to Snap Minis, a platform on Snapchat that hosts third-party apps. On the HBO Max Snap Mini, Snapchatters will get to watch the select episodes with up to 63 of their friends and share comments and Bitmoji reactions with one another during their viewings. Users will be required to indicate their age so that only “age-appropriate” programming is available to them.
TV SeriesCollider

After 'The Flash', Andy Muschietti Will Direct, Produce First Two Episodes of HBO Max Series 'The Final Girl Support Group'

HBO Max is moving forward with a television adaptation of Grady Hendrix's horror novel "The Final Girl Support Group" with Charlize Theron, Andy Muschietti, and Barbara Muschietti attached as producers. Andy Muschietti will direct the pilot, while Hendrix is also set to serve as an executive producer. "The Final Girl Support Group" novel was released this year and tells the story of several young women who join a support group for survivors of different massacres akin to the ones depicted in 80s slashers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy