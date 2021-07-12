Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Expressive Human Support Robots

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UBTECH Walker X robot is a bipedal humanoid robotic solution that has been developed by the company that will provide users with the ability to enjoy enhanced support when going about their everyday routine. The robot is paired with a 160-degree 4.6K HD curved display on the head that...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanoid Robot#Robots#Facial Expressions#Ubtech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsZDNet

Human strength-multiplying robot gets wearable controller

The company behind some of the coolest strength-multiplying robots in the world has a new trick up its sleeve: A wearable controller garment that enables teleoperated robots to do a user's bidding. Among other robotic systems designed for use in construction, heavy industries, and defense, Sarcos Robotics makes what might...
ElectronicsThomasNet Industrial News Room

Humanoid Robot Production Paused as Robotics Company Reassesses

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. At the end of 2016, shoppers at a pair of...
Engineeringarxiv.org

Safety in human-multi robot collaborative scenarios: a trajectory scaling approach

In this paper, a strategy to handle the human safety in a multi-robot scenario is devised. In the presented framework, it is foreseen that robots are in charge of performing any cooperative manipulation task which is parameterized by a proper task function. The devised architecture answers to the increasing demand of strict cooperation between humans and robots, since it equips a general multi-robot cell with the feature of making robots and human working together. The human safety is properly handled by defining a safety index which depends both on the relative position and velocity of the human operator and robots. Then, the multi-robot task trajectory is properly scaled in order to ensure that the human safety never falls below a given threshold which can be set in worst conditions according to a minimum allowed distance. Simulations results are presented in order to prove the effectiveness of the approach.
Technologyarxiv.org

Weakly-Supervised Object Detection Learning through Human-Robot Interaction

Reliable perception and efficient adaptation to novel conditions are priority skills for humanoids that function in dynamic environments. The vast advancements in latest computer vision research, brought by deep learning methods, are appealing for the robotics community. However, their adoption in applied domains is not straightforward since adapting them to new tasks is strongly demanding in terms of annotated data and optimization time. Nevertheless, robotic platforms, and especially humanoids, present opportunities (such as additional sensors and the chance to explore the environment) that can be exploited to overcome these issues. In this paper, we present a pipeline for efficiently training an object detection system on a humanoid robot. The proposed system allows to iteratively adapt an object detection model to novel scenarios, by exploiting: (i) a teacher-learner pipeline, (ii) weakly supervised learning techniques to reduce the human labeling effort and (iii) an on-line learning approach for fast model re-training. We use the R1 humanoid robot for both testing the proposed pipeline in a real-time application and acquire sequences of images to benchmark the method. We made the code of the application publicly available.
Engineeringjust-drinks.com

Robotics in Consumer

Robots have become progressively cheaper, smarter, more flexible and easier to train. This makes it easier for robots to infiltrate new industries and spawn new use cases at scale, including consumer. With compounding advances in technology, robots are being redefined as physically embodied artificial intelligence (AI) agents. Just Drink robotics dashboards brings you all the data and information on robotics in consumer.
EntertainmentScientific American

Dancing with Robots

In 2014, I was in ballet class when I got a call from the hospital that my dad had experienced a stroke. I rushed to the hospital to join him, and found him buried in a nest of cables, surrounded by a variety of monochromatic, rapidly beeping assistive machines. They seemed to form a single, massive enclosure around him. Every few moments he would peer up at one of the machines with wide, confused eyes. It became clear that many of the technologies that were meant to be helping and supporting him were scary and inaccessible. During the most stressful moments of his life, the machines multiplied his fear.
Combat SportsTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Beach Cleanup Robots

It's estimated that more than 4.5-trillion cigarette butts are littered across the environment around the world, which is something the 'BeachBot' robotic beach cleaner is designed to help combat against. The robot was developed by Edwin Bos and Martjin Lukaart of TechTics with help from the Microsoft Trove app to pinpoint cigarette butts using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and remove them. This helps to keep the waste out of aquatic environments where it can have detrimental effects on sea life.
TechnologyScience Now

From individual robots to robot societies

You are currently viewing the extract. Most of today’s robots operate in isolation. The coordinated motion of tens of robotic arms in manufacturing plants, hundreds of wheeled robots on warehouse floors, or thousands of drones in night skies is no different: Each of those robots is unaware of its conspecifics and obeys orders issued by a central computer that leaves no room for unexpected interactions or unsolicited initiatives of the individuals, not to speak of emerging collective behaviors.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Skincare Kiosks

LUMINI, an AI-based skin analysis solution developed by lululab, is taking skincare kiosks to the next level via the Korean government’s AI voucher support project. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the kiosk is capable of scanning, diagnosing and making recommendations based on the needs of an individual. The convenient, hygienic and...
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Less communication among robots allows them to make better decisions

New research that could help us use swarms of robots to tackle forest fires, conduct search and rescue operations at sea and diagnose problems inside the human body, has been published by engineers at the University of Sheffield. The study, led by Dr. Andreagiovanni Reina from the University's Department of...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Bamboo Worktop Standing Desks

The FlexiSpot Modish Standing Desk features a smart control panel and a sleek, bamboo design. Ideal to create a serene and relaxed work atmosphere, FlexiSpot's newest desk model boasts a streamlined design and soft edges. In addition, its white legs are equipped with an enhanced structure to guarantee stability even at maximum capacity.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Powered Handheld Cleaning Devices

The Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber is a handheld cleaning tool for those looking to reduce the amount of time they need to spend scrubbing surfaces to remove dirt or debris. The tool works by being paired with one of the several different cleaning heads and will deliver up to 60 scrubs per second when toggled on. This will work to get cleaning jobs done twice as fast as manual scrubbing to reduce the amount of time needed to clean and allow for total home cleaning in less time.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Modular Multifunctional Home Devices

The 'Walk and Hang' is a multifunctional home device. Modular in design, the homeware product doubles as a treadmill and clothing rack. Ideal for apartment homes and limited spaces, the 'Walk and Hang' boasts a sleek design. Traditionally, treadmills and clothing racks are bulky and look out of place in the home.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Trailer-Equipped Delivery Robots

The conceptual 'Oliver' autonomous delivery robot has been designed by Taeuk Ham as a rendering of advanced equipment that could be used to seamlessly handle the needs of modern businesses. The robot is designed to handle both automated and manual deliveries, and is well-suited for transporting goods within a warehouse, office space or other indoor area. The unit can also be paired with trailers to accommodate larger numbers of packages or goods to further maximize its efficiency within a space.
TrendHunter.com

Female-Friendly Dive Computers

The 'Descent Mk2S' is an innovative dive computer that doesn't merely stand out due to its features and specs, but due to the fact that it is designed to offer a miniature fit catering to women and people with smaller wrists. The smallest wrist-worn dive computer ever created by Garmin...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi-Inspired Headphones

The GravaStar Sirius Pro Earbuds are a science fiction-inspired mobile audio solution for users looking to enjoy an immersive experience that doesn't hold back when it comes to futuristic aesthetics. The earbuds will offer up to 24-hours of battery life along with 65ms ultra-low latency, which will make them well-suited to the needs of avid gamers. Users can take advantage of crystal-clear sound quality along with environmental noise cancellation and more.
ScienceScience Now

Extrathymic Aire-expressing cells support maternal-fetal tolerance

You are currently viewing the abstract. Healthy pregnancy requires tolerance to fetal alloantigens as well as syngeneic embryonic and placental antigens. Given the importance of the autoimmune regulator (Aire) gene in self-tolerance, we investigated the role of Aire-expressing cells in maternal-fetal tolerance. We report that maternal ablation of Aire-expressing (Aire+) cells during early mouse pregnancy caused intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) in both allogeneic and syngeneic pregnancies. This phenotype is immune mediated, as IUGR was rescued in Rag1-deficient mice, and involved a memory response, demonstrated by recurrence of severe IUGR in second pregnancies. Single-cell RNA sequencing demonstrated that Aire+ cell depletion in pregnancy results in expansion of activated T cells, particularly T follicular helper cells. Unexpectedly, selective ablation of either Aire-expressing medullary thymic epithelial cells or extrathymic Aire-expressing cells (eTACs) mapped the IUGR phenotype exclusively to eTACs. Thus, we report a previously undescribed mechanism for the maintenance of maternal-fetal immune homeostasis and demonstrate that eTACs protect the conceptus from immune-mediated IUGR.
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

InOrbit Joins MassRobotics and Announces Support for the MassRobotics AMR Interoperability Standard to Advance Robot Operations

Company helps end-users apply RobOps principles to orchestrate the use of autonomous mobile robots at scale across vendors. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - July 21, 2021 - InOrbit Inc. the world's leading cloud-based robot operations (RobOps) platform, today announced the InOrbit Platform is fully compatible with robots that implement the recently announced MassRobotics AMR Interoperability Standard and is helping robotics companies become standard-compliant. The standard allows autonomous vehicles of different types to share information about their robot(s) speed, location, direction, health, tasking/availability and other performance characteristics.
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

Handling Omnidirectional 3D Vision Data in Mobile Robots

Q&A with Rajat Aggarwal, CEO & Co-Founder | DreamVu. Tell us about yourself and DreamVu. After completing my MS at IIIT Hyderabad, India in 2017 with a specialization in computer vision and computational photography, I co-founded and am now the CEO of DreamVu Inc. At DreamVu, we are the leaders in omnidirectional 3D vision -- because of our focus and our unique ability to combine innovative optics with the best computer vision software to create the largest field-of-view stereo depth camera-based solutions. We have been focusing on autonomous robotics for the warehouse, logistics, retail, and service sectors as our primary target market.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Pod-Identifying Smart Coffee Machines

Keurig has announced the launch of a sophisticated smart brewing platform called 'BrewID,' which will make its debut in the company's new Wi-Fi compatible machine, the K-Supreme Plus Smart Brewer. The new technology is capable of identifying over 900 pod varieties and adjusting its brew settings according to their specific roasts as well as the preferred cup size of a given user.

Comments / 0

Community Policy