Weatherproof Camping Sleep Pads

We are a camping family … or at least we were before we had three kids. My oldest two girls are currently five and three, and we have taken them camping since they were babies. We have walked around campsites with them at midnight in strollers getting them to fall asleep, we’ve searched campsites for binkies, we’ve let them nap in the hiking backpacks, and it’s all been fine and dandy, but we drew the line when our third baby girl was born at the end of last summer.