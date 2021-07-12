Cancel
5 On Your Side

Police looking for armed robber who climbed through McDonald's drive-thru windows

 17 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Police are trying to identify a man who posed as a customer in order to rob two McDonald's locations last week. The first robbery happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday at the McDonald's on 4006 Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End. The suspect, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, crawled through the drive-thru window with a gun and made an employee open a safe, police said. He took an undisclosed amount of money before climbing back through the window and driving off in a silver SUV with a missing gas cap.

St. Louis local news

