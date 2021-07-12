Cancel
Weatherproof Commuter Bike Bags

By Michael Hemsworth
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Topo Designs Mini Bike Bag is a stylish, compact and versatile accessory for avid cyclists that will enable them to keep their essentials securely stowed during rides. The bag is paired with a two-strap attachment system to position it securely onto the handlebars of the bike, and features ample space on the interior to hold wallets and phones or emergency gear like a tire pump and more. The bag is lined with a truck tarp liner that will prevent the elements from making their way into the interior section to keep everything dryer.

