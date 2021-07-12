Weatherproof Commuter Bike Bags

Summer’s around the corner, and we’ve got one thing on our mind: the beach. We’re bringing our flip-flops, our umbrellas, our short-short lime green swimming trunks, and, of course, our waters shoes. Yes, you read that right. This year we’re being responsible with our feet and picking up a pair of water shoes before we head out on a wet adventure—protecting our feet and giving us the ability to have a more care-free time when we’re at the beach, kayaking, or snorkeling. Not sure where to start? No problem. We’ve got you covered with the best water shoes for guys below.