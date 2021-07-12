Cancel
Remains of Long Island native found in Surfside condo collapse

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com
Newsday
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a former Southampton stockbroker and mother was found in the rubble from the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, family members said. The remains of Judy Spiegel, 65, a retired Merrill Lynch stockbroker who volunteered at Southampton Hospital's Ellen Hermanson Breast Center, were discovered in the debris from the Champlain Towers South on Friday. Speigel was born in South Bellmore, and raised her family in Plainview and later, Southampton.

