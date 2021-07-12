Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Boris Johnson dodges question on taking the knee after racist abuse of England players

By Conrad Duncan
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ei8Px_0aucFdXV00

Boris Johnson dodged a question on whether he would take the knee like England players after the prime minister condemned racist abuse against black members of the national football team.

Mr Johnson said on Monday morning that those responsible for racist abuse against three players who missed penalties, Marcus Rashford , Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka , in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy should be “ashamed of themselves”.

However, when asked at a Downing Street briefing whether he would consider joining the players in taking the knee as a protest against racism, the prime minister declined to answer.

“On Black Lives Matter and the importance of that, I will simply repeat what I’ve always said many many times,” Mr Johnson told the briefing.

“I think people should feel free to show their respect and show how much they condemn racism in this country in any way that they choose.”

He added: “I was there last night and I noted that the whole crowd was respectful when our players took the knee and I didn’t hear a single boo.”

The prime minister has previously been criticised for failing to act quickly to condemn football fans who booed the national team earlier this year.

On Monday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of a failure of leadership over the issue and suggested that his comments criticising the abuse of players would “ring hollow”.

“This is about leadership and I'm afraid the prime minister has failed the test of leadership because whatever he says today about racism, he had a simple choice at the beginning of this tournament in relation to the booing of those who were taking the knee,” Sir Keir told reporters.

"The prime minister failed to call that out and the actions and inactions of leaders have consequences so I'm afraid the prime minister's words today ring hollow.”

Ahead of the Euro 2020 tournament, the PM’s official spokesperson declined to condemn fans booing England’s players and only urged them to be “respectful”.

However, a few days later, Downing Street’s response to the issue changed to say that Mr Johnson wanted fans to “cheer, not boo” the team.

Home secretary Priti Patel has also faced criticism for choosing not to condemn fans booing, as she argued that it was a “choice for them” and described the act of taking the knee as “gesture politics”.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

194K+
Followers
93K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Politics#Italy#Uk#Labour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
SPORTbible

Bukayo Saka Shares Emotional Message After Suffering Vile Racist Abuse Following Missed Penalty In England’s Euro 2020 Defeat To Italy

Bukayo Saka has shared an emotional message after suffering racist abuse following his missed penalty in England's Euro 2020 defeat to Italy on Sunday. The 19-year-old Arsenal star missed England's decisive spot-kick in their shoot-out loss to Italy, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also off-target. Breaking his silence after...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Gary Neville launches fresh attack on "liar" Boris Johnson over comments on taking the knee

Gary Neville has called Boris Johnson a “liar” over his claim that he “always said it was wrong to boo the England players” over their decision to take the knee. Despite the FA and the players themselves making clear that they intended the gesture as an apolitical protest against racism, they were repeatedly booed by a section of the England support before and during Euro 2020. While the booing was consistently drowned out by applause, it still overshadowed much of the tournament.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mirror

Boris Johnson begs England to 'please, please be careful' as he braces for catastrophe

Boris Johnson tonight begged the nation for caution as fears mount the 'Freedom Day' he green-lighted will plunge the country back into Covid catastrophe. In a desperate last-minute plea, the Prime Minister appealed directly to the public to "please, please, please be cautious" when legal restrictions were dropped on Monday amid the "extreme contagiousness" of the Delta variant.
SocietyMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Barcelona condemns racist abuse against teenage player

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Racist abuse against teenage player Ilaix Moriba on social media was condemned by Barcelona on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Moriba earlier used his TikTok account to denounce the abuse he has been receiving while negotiating his contract renewal with the Catalan club.
Public Healthcommunitynewscorp.com

Boris Johnson takes a risk

It seems paradoxical: In Britain, the number of infections is skyrocketing again because of Delta, and vaccinated Health Minister Sajid Javid is sick with Covid, which is why Prime Minister Boris Johnson has turned now isolated. Nevertheless, from this Monday almost all corona measures must be lifted. The argument is this: the vaccination rate is high, the hospitalization rate is low, so everything will be fine.
SocietyBBC

Portsmouth release three academy players after social media racist abuse probe

Portsmouth have released three academy players following an investigation into the alleged use of racially abusive language in a social media chat group. All three players have the right to appeal against the League One club's disciplinary process. Pompey began an inquiry after images allegedly showed some players posting offensive...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer demands 7 August end to self-isolation ‘pingdemic’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson’s government to match Wales by bringing forward the date on which fully-vaccinated people in England can avoid isolation.Wales’s Labour first minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed 7 August as the day when double jabbed adults can escape isolation if they come into contact with a Covid cases.Scotland is also expected to remove the need for fully-vaccinated people to isolate on 9 August, but Mr Johnson has insisted England remained “nailed on” to wait until August 16.Sir Keir said bringing forward by nine days the exemption for the fully vaccinated from having to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

MPs condemn ‘shocking conditions’ for asylum seekers in Dover

A cross-party group of MPs have warned Boris Johnson’s government about the “shocking conditions” they discovered at holding facilities for asylum seekers in Kent.Labour MP Yvette Cooper, chair of the Home Affairs Committee, has written to home secretary Priti Patel about the “completely inappropriate” facilities after her committee visited accommodation units in Dover.Women with babies and children were among 56 migrants packed into a small room covered in mattresses – while one unaccompanied child was found housed in an office space for 10 days, the MPs said.As well as concerns over overcrowding and the length of stays, Ms Cooper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy