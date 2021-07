Originally published on Transport & Environment. The UK government’s Decarbonising Transport plan, announced yesterday, is targeting having only zero-emissions vehicles on the UK’s roads — a world first. No new fossil-fuelled vehicles will be sold after 2040, with sales of smaller diesel trucks proposed to be banned from 2035, and larger ones by 2040. It follows a previously announced phase-out of new fossil-fuel cars and vans in 2035. The green group Transport & Environment (T&E) has welcomed the proposal as a “milestone” in the shift to greener transport, but it warns more difficult decisions to reduce vehicle use and flying will still be needed to meet the UK’s ambitious climate goals.