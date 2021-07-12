Cancel
Jonathan Davis and USA Basketball win a gold medal

By Drew Hamm
Bucky's 5th Quarter
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States of America have the best U19 basketball players in the world for the second straight tournament, winning the gold medal on Sunday 83-81 against France in Riga, Latvia. The Americans went 7-0 in the tournament, earning wins over Australia, Mali and Turkey in the group stage, followed by wins over Korea, Senegal, Canada and the aforementioned French in the knockout rounds.

