Eastern Washington transfer Kim Aiken Jr., once an Arizona commit, has reopened his recruitment from Washington State, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. Aiken committed to the UA in early April, then reopened his recruitment later that month when the Wildcats fired Sean Miller. It’s unclear if Arizona, now coached by Tommy Lloyd, is still interested in Aiken, but a reunion makes sense. The Wildcats need frontcourt depth and Aiken is now one of the top forwards on the transfer market.