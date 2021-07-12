Kendall Jenner Wore a See-Through Shirt With Matching Pants
Celebrity sisters are just like real-life ones, even when they're Kendall Jenner and little sister Kylie. Over the weekend, at the opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, Kendall wore a coordinating tube top and trousers from Charlotte Knowles. The top happened to be completely sheer and its longline silhouette stretched down past the waistband of her matching pants, creating a pattern-on-pattern outfit that would have been eye-catching even if the top wasn't see-through. While Taylor Swift may be the reigning queen of the matching set, this take on the trend, especially given how sheer it is, seems firmly planted in Kardashian-Jenner territory, not Swift's folksy Evermore era.www.instyle.com
