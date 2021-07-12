Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Wore a See-Through Shirt With Matching Pants

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity sisters are just like real-life ones, even when they're Kendall Jenner and little sister Kylie. Over the weekend, at the opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, Kendall wore a coordinating tube top and trousers from Charlotte Knowles. The top happened to be completely sheer and its longline silhouette stretched down past the waistband of her matching pants, creating a pattern-on-pattern outfit that would have been eye-catching even if the top wasn't see-through. While Taylor Swift may be the reigning queen of the matching set, this take on the trend, especially given how sheer it is, seems firmly planted in Kardashian-Jenner territory, not Swift's folksy Evermore era.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Justine Skye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#See Through#Wynn Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner In Charlotte Knowles Sheer Check Print Outfit: Who Wore It Best?

Sisters always share clothes — and the Jenners are no exceptions!. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebs who celebrated the opening of The h.wood Group's Deilah At Wynn Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her supermodel figure in Charlotte Knowles' tube-top style semi-sheer stretch nylon Check Skinn Dress, which left little to the imagination. She teamed the mini with the label's matching Tuss Trousers.
MLBPosted by
Vogue Magazine

It’s Time To Get a Luxurious Baseball Cap. Just Ask Rihanna, Katie, Hailey, and Kim

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Putting on a hat is one of the easiest ways to add visual interest to an outfit. Fuzzy bucket hats, embellished Stetsons, and patterned pageboys are currently trending with celebrities, but don’t underestimate the power of the humble baseball cap. Nearly everyone has the MLB staple somewhere in their closet, and most keep their outfits sporty when wearing them. The new take on the look is to contrast the casual headgear with otherwise dressy fashions, as evidenced by Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Kendall Jenner Is On The New Cover For Vogue Spain

Kendall Jenner has released a series of pictures on her Instagram from the photo-shoot for her new cover on Vogue Spain. The first time Jenner was on the cover of Vogue magazine was back in 2016 . Now, 5 years later, she makes an appearance again for the August issue.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Justin and Hailey Bieber Do Black Tie, Their Way

When Justin and Hailey Bieber decide it’s time for a style moment, the fashion world takes note. And with good reason, as evidenced by their take on black tie last night. Hours after the Biebers were spotted out in his and hers Drew House sweats, they switched to formalwear for their evening out to a gallery showing at The House on Sunset, and to celebrate Justin’s recent Freedom Art Experience concert. With Justin in a black tux from Balenciaga and Hailey sporting Alessandra Rich’s velvet and lace floor-length gown from Alessandra Rich’s fall/winter 2021 lookbook, they looked like they stepped out of an editorial.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Sizzle! Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Toned Tummy While Rocking a Tiny Top in West Hollywood

Curves for days! Kendall Jenner was spotted showing off her toned tummy while rocking a tiny knitted top in West Hollywood on Tuesday, July 27. In photos obtained by Life & Style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, could be seen rocking a striped knitted halter top, which was cropped significantly. She paired the statement shirt with a pair of classic black pants, black sandals, black sunglasses and a black and green purse.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner’s Shag Haircut Is The Cool-Girl Cut Of The Summer

Though she’s not nearly as experimental as her famous sisters, Kendall Jenner still continues to inspire us with her model-ready looks. Jenner’s hair might not be pastel pink or platinum blonde like some of her family members, but that doesn’t mean she’s boring. With cool-girl layers and ’90s bangs, Jenner plays around with her naturally dark brown hair in more low-key ways.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy