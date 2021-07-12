Kendall Jenner Wore a See-Through Shirt With Matching Pants

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Putting on a hat is one of the easiest ways to add visual interest to an outfit. Fuzzy bucket hats, embellished Stetsons, and patterned pageboys are currently trending with celebrities, but don’t underestimate the power of the humble baseball cap. Nearly everyone has the MLB staple somewhere in their closet, and most keep their outfits sporty when wearing them. The new take on the look is to contrast the casual headgear with otherwise dressy fashions, as evidenced by Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski.