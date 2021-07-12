Super Mario 64 Just Became The Most Valuable Game Collectible Ever
The value of video game collectibles is going through the roof, so much that some retailers had to pull them from the shelves, as their acquisition became a public safety concern. Still, this doesn’t prevent collectors of video game memorabilia from investing in or selling their most valuable cards, sometimes for record-breaking prices. The recently sold sealed copy of Super Mario 64 is one such example – the game sold for an eye-popping amount, becoming the most valuable game collectible ever.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
