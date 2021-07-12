Cancel
Video Games

Super Mario 64 Just Became The Most Valuable Game Collectible Ever

By Jason Collins
 17 days ago
The value of video game collectibles is going through the roof, so much that some retailers had to pull them from the shelves, as their acquisition became a public safety concern. Still, this doesn’t prevent collectors of video game memorabilia from investing in or selling their most valuable cards, sometimes for record-breaking prices. The recently sold sealed copy of Super Mario 64 is one such example – the game sold for an eye-popping amount, becoming the most valuable game collectible ever.

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

