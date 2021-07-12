Mets, Kumar Rocker have understanding in place for contract
The Mets and their No. 1 pick Kumar Rocker already have an understanding in place for a $6 million signing bonus, sources told The Post. The Vanderbilt righty was generally expected to go in the first few picks in the draft, but fell to the Mets at No. 10. One reason he may have slipped was, as The Post’s Zach Braziller heard from a source, that Rocker was making strong financial demands beyond the slot value of a pick.nypost.com
