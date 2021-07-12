Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Monthly child tax credit advancement starts Thursday

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 18 days ago

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service has upgraded a key online tool to enable families to quickly and easily update their bank account information so they can receive their monthly Child Tax Credit payment.

The bank account update feature was added to the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, available only on IRS.gov. Any updates made by August 2 will apply to the August 13 payment and all subsequent monthly payments for the rest of 2021.

Families will receive their July 15 payment by direct deposit in the bank account currently on file with the IRS. Those who are not enrolled for direct deposit will receive a check. The IRS encourages people without current bank account information to use the tool to update their information so they can get the payments sooner.

The IRS also urges people to be on the lookout for scams related to the Child Tax Credit. People who need to update their bank account information should go directly to the IRS.gov site and not click on links received by email, text or phone.

How to update direct deposit information

First, families should use the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to confirm their eligibility for the payments. If eligible, the tool will also indicate whether they are enrolled to receive their payments by direct deposit.

If so, it will list the full bank routing number and the last four digits of their account number. This is the account that will receive their July 15 payment, and if they don’t change the account, all future payments will go there as well.

Next, if they choose, they can change the bank account receiving the payment starting with the August 13 payment. They can do that by updating the routing number and account number and indicating whether it is a savings or checking account. Note that only one account number is permitted for each recipient—that is, the entire payment must be direct deposited in only one account.

How to switch from paper check to direct deposit

If the Update Portal shows that a family is eligible to receive payments but not enrolled to receive direct deposits, they will receive a check each month. If they want to switch to receiving their payments by direct deposit, they can use the tool to add their bank account information. They do that by entering their bank routing number and account number and indicating whether it is a savings or checking account.

The IRS urges any family receiving checks to consider switching to direct deposit. With direct deposit, families can access their money more quickly. Direct deposit removes the time, worry and expense of cashing a check. In addition, direct deposit eliminates the chance of a lost, stolen or undelivered check.

Families can stop payments anytime

Even after payments begin, families can stop all future monthly payments if they choose. They do that by using the unenroll feature in the Child Tax Credit Update Portal. Eligible families who make this choice will still receive the rest of their Child Tax Credit as a lump sum when they file their 2021 federal income tax return next year.

To stop all payments starting in August and the rest of 2021, they must unenroll by August 2, 2021.

For more information about the unenrollment process, including a schedule of deadlines for each monthly payment, see Topic J of the Child Tax Credit FAQs on IRS.gov.

Who should unenroll?

Instead of receiving these advance payments, some families may prefer to wait until the end of the year and receive the entire credit as a refund when they file their 2021 return. The Child Tax Credit Update Portal enables these families to quickly and easily do that.

The unenroll feature can also be helpful to any family that no longer qualifies for the Child Tax Credit or believes they will not qualify when they file their 2021 return. This could happen if, for example:

Their income in 2021 is too high to qualify them for the credit.

Someone else (an ex-spouse or another family member, for example) qualifies to claim their child or children as dependents in 2021.

Their main home was outside of the United States for more than half of 2021.

Who is getting a monthly payment?

In general, monthly payments will go to eligible families who:

Filed either a 2019 or 2020 federal income tax return.

Used the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov in 2020 to register for an Economic Impact Payment.

Registered for the advance Child Tax Credit this year using the new Non-Filer Sign-up Tool on IRS.gov.

An eligible family who took any of these steps does not need to do anything else to get their payments.

Normally, the IRS will calculate the advance payment based on the 2020 income tax return. If that return is not available, either because it has not yet been filed or it has not yet been processed, the IRS is instead determining the payment using the 2019 tax return.

Eligible families will receive advance payments, either by direct deposit or check. Each payment will be up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 through 17. The IRS will issue advance Child Tax Credit payments on these dates: July 15, August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15 and December 15.

Tax returns processed by June 28 will be reflected in the first batch of monthly payments scheduled for July 15.

Taxpayers will receive several letters

Taxpayers will also receive several letters related to the Child Tax Credit. In the next few weeks, letters are going to eligible families who filed either a 2019 or 2020 federal income tax return or who used the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov to register for an Economic Impact Payment. The letters will confirm their eligibility, the amount of payments they’ll receive and that the payments begin July 15. Families who receive these letters do not need to take any further action. The personalized letters follow up on the Advance Child Tax Credit Outreach Letter, sent in early- and mid-June, to every family who appeared to qualify for the advance payments.

Child Tax Credit 2021

The IRS has created a special Advance Child Tax Credit 2021 page, designed to provide the most up-to-date information about the credit and the advance payments.

Among other things, it provides direct links to the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, as well as two other online tools −the Non-filer Sign-up Tool and the Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant, a set of frequently asked questions and other useful resources.

Child Tax Credit changes

The American Rescue Plan raised the maximum Child Tax Credit in 2021 to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and to $3,000 per child for children ages 6 through 17. Before 2021, the credit was worth up to $2,000 per eligible child.

The new maximum credit is available to taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income (AGI) of:

$75,000 or less for singles,

$112,500 or less for heads of household and

$150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers.

For most people, modified AGI is the amount shown on Line 11 of their 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR. Above these income thresholds, the extra amount above the original $2,000 credit — either $1,000 or $1,600 per child — is reduced by $50 for every $1,000 in modified AGI. In addition, the credit is fully refundable for 2021. This means that eligible families can get it, even if they owe no federal income tax. Before this year, the refundable portion was limited to $1,400 per child.

For the most up-to-date information on the Child Tax Credit and advance payments, visit Advance Child Tax Credit Payments in 2021.

Comments / 0

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
95
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Service Tax#Tax Filing#The Update Portal#Their Child Tax Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
IRS
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
WGN TV

IRS sending out 4 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week

WASHINGTON — If you received unemployment compensation last year, you might be in for a surprise this week. The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday it will send out refunds this week to 4.6 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment compensation received in 2020. “To ease the burden on...
Personal Financebigrapidsnews.com

SOCIAL SECURITY: Change your direct deposit information online

The most convenient way to change your direct deposit information with us is by creating a my Social Security account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create your account, you can update your bank information from anywhere. We are committed to protecting your personal information, so we take steps to verify...
Income TaxPosted by
103.1 Kickin Country

You May Get A Surprise Tax Refund Very Soon

As Millions of Americans still suffer from the COVID crisis financially, the Internal Revenue Service may be sending you a surprise tax refund. Because of a provision in President Biden's huge pandemic rescue bill from March, people whose tax bills were reduced after they'd already paid them can expect to receive direct deposits or paper checks to compensate for the provision.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

The IRS Is Targeting the Poorest Americans

Senate Republicans recently killed a proposed increase in funding for the IRS that would have helped pay for the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill. The beneficiaries of that omission will be wealthy taxpayers, who regularly manage to stay just beyond the law’s reach with their tax-avoidance strategies. This is all too familiar. As my research shows, rich white Americans tend to get tax rules designed for their benefit. Quashing the funding that could have helped the IRS more aggressively pursue elite tax fraud is yet another example.
Income TaxPosted by
Best Life

If You Just Did This, You May Be Getting Another Stimulus Check, IRS Says

The COVID-19 pandemic upended lives in countless ways, but putting a major strain on personal income and household finances was one felt by millions across the U.S. In fact, according to Census data from mid-June, a quarter of Americans said they had struggled to cover their household expenses in the previous week, CBS News reports. Fortunately, payments set up by the government to eligible individuals have helped to ease the burden, even after the third round initially saw multiple delays due to debates amongst lawmakers. But according to the IRS, you may still be getting another stimulus check in the coming weeks if you recently did this one thing. Read on to see if there's money potentially headed your way.
Income TaxCNET

Check your child tax credit eligibility before Monday, Aug. 2. Here's why

The next deadline to unenroll from early child tax credit payments is days away. If you got your first child tax credit payment on July 15 but are having second thoughts, now's the time to check your eligibility and potentially opt out. Receiving the money early sounds like a good call, but what if you're not eligible for the advance payments? Take a moment to use the IRS Eligibility Assistant tool to see if you qualify before the next check is disbursed. Advance child tax credit payments can be up to $300 per kid in monthly checks through December. You'll get the other half during tax time next year. Keep in mind that these prepayments are not a tax deduction, but an actual cash credit.
Income TaxCNET

Why your IRS tax refund hasn't come and how to track it

Tax refunds are weeks, more like months, behind schedule this year for many. A massive IRS backlog of about 35 million unprocessed returns, as reported last month by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, is due to multiple challenges caused by the pandemic. On top of that, the IRS has been buried with stimulus payments, adjustments for returns and the calculation of other credits and tax breaks. We'll tell you how to check the status of your refund without waiting on hold with the IRS.
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Why Are Federal Tax Refunds Delayed? And What Can You Do About It?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re two months since the deadline for filing taxes and still millions of Americans are waiting on their money. Even people who filed six months ago. It’s led to one of the most popular emails we receive each week. Why are federal tax refunds delayed? And what can those waiting do about it? Good Question. Our Jeff Wagner learned the answer is not what people want to hear. When Tom Petty wrote a famous tune in which he says, “The waiting is the hardest part,” he likely wasn’t talking about tax refunds. “We got our state refund on May 5...
Income Taxfox10phoenix.com

IRS says another 1.5M will receive unemployment compensation refunds

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Interal Revenue Service says that another 1.5 million taxpayers will soon be receiving refunds as it continues to adjust 2020 unemployment compensation because of the American Rescue Plan. Refunds by direct deposit will begin July 28 and refunds by paper check will begin July 30. This...
Income TaxMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Checks Keep Coming as Unemployment Refunds Roll In

The IRS isn't done sending money to the public. It's still issuing stimulus payments, plus refunds related to jobless benefits. Even though the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law back in mid-March, stimulus payments under that plan are still going out. In fact, on July 21, the IRS announced that it has distributed more than 2.2 million extra stimulus checks for a total of 171 million payments. All told, that's more than $400 billion that's hit Americans' bank accounts or arrived in the mail in check form.
Income TaxWFMJ.com

IRS sends out average $1,600 unemployment adjustment refunds

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that another 1.5 million taxpayers will receive refunds averaging more than $1,600 as part of an effort to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns. The American Rescue Plan Act excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations....

Comments / 0

Community Policy