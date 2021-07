In each of the past three NFL drafts, we’ve seen one quarterback vault up draft boards in nearly unprecedented fashion during his final college football season. Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and now Zach Wilson weren’t even close to showing up on the first-round radar heading into their final seasons before becoming top picks by the time their drafts kicked off. And while this trend won’t continue forever, it could become more of a regular occurrence because quarterbacks at the college level are developing at younger ages and altering the traditional learning curves.